'50 Shades' Actor Jamie Dornan's Father, a Renowned Doctor, Died of COVID-19

But aside from his good looks and superb acting, do you really know anything more about Jamie?

You know, love, and probably have the biggest crush on 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan . His breakout role as Christian Grey in the film series — which was inspired by the book series by E.L. James — got the attention of people from all over the world and he instantly became a household name.

The Irish celeb actually comes from a diverse family where his loved ones, like his father and two sisters, hold important roles in medicine, fashion, and more. If you want to learn more about his personal life, keep on reading.

Jamie Dornan's family consists of his father, mother, and two sisters.

Jamie grew up in a household with his mother, father, and two older sisters. His mother passed when he was just 16 years old from pancreatic cancer. Her death was very hard for Jamie to deal with, especially since he was just a teenager when she died. Almost 20 years after he lost his mother, he talked about how he still grieves to BBC: "You never get over it and now that I have kids myself I see they don’t have a grandmother from my side — that’s an odd thing."

His father, Jim Dornan, who was a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist in Northern Ireland, recently died of COVID-19 in March 2021. Jim was very successful in his field where he was also president of NIPANC aka the Northern Ireland pancreatic cancer charity. The organization posted on their Instagram account announcing Jim's death. The caption read: "It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March."

It also said: "He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family’s experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago." Jim is survived by his kids and his second wife Dr. Samina Dornan.

The actor's two sisters, Liesa Dornan, and Jessica Dornan, hold jobs in business and fashion. Liesa used to work for The Walt Disney Company as an EMEA Toys Manager for almost two years and as the EMEA Franchise Manager for a year, per her LinkedIn page. Currently, she is the Licensing Director for Retail Monster Ltd in their Europe sector. Jessica is an interior designer and stylist based in the U.K. She co-runs Considered Spaces, an home design business.