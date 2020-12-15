Dakota Johnson's Relationship History Includes Speculation She Dated a Woman

Although she's best known from the Fifty Shades franchise, Dakota Johnson has also made a name for herself by acting in smaller, less widely seen projects. As her celebrity status rises, a spotlight has also been placed on her dating life, including her current years-long relationship with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. Some fans have questions, though, about who Dakota dated before she and Chris were an item.

Dakota's first significant relationship was with Noah Gersh who was her childhood sweetheart. The two started dating when Dakota was either 16 or 17 years old, and he was described as her "anchor" through high school and for several years after she left school. The relationship between the two of them ended around 2012, as Dakota got more and more famous.

After the end of her relationship with Noah, there were rumors that Dakota started dating Jordan Masterson. Jordan is the half-brother of That '70s Show star Danny Masterson, and he reportedly dated Dakota in roughly 2013. The relationship didn't last long, though, and would be followed by two longer relationships that involved Dakota dating musicians.

From 2014 to 2016, Dakota was in an on and off relationship with Matthew Hitt, the lead singer of the indie rock band Drowners, that started in September of 2014. They decided to end things in early 2015, but eventually renewed their relationship later that year. The couple called it quits for good in 2016, and apparently spent large swaths of time apart from one another because of the Fifty Shades franchise.

“Dakota and Matthew have dated on-and-off for the past two years,” a source told Just Jared at the time. “They didn’t get a chance to see much of each other recently because their work schedules didn’t align. She’s been up in Vancouver shooting the Fifty Shades trilogy.” After the end of her relationship with Matthew, Dakota was hit by another round of rumors.