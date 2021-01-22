Plot Twist: Dakota Johnson Actually Hates Limes

Actress Dakota Johnson made her big break in Hollywood when she landed the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise but since the series' conclusion, she's been working on a lot of indie projects, including those by her own production company, Tea Time Pictures.

Even if you weren't a fan of the book-to-movie franchise, you probably remember Dakota from her popular house tour with Architectural Digest. The video, which was published on March 11, showcased her very colorful home.