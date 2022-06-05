Is Chris Martin Leaving Coldplay? He Already Has Post-Band Plans for Broadway

Chris recently mentioned to the Times of India that he wanted to pursue a more theatrical role when Coldplay ends. He said, "I have this distant dream of being in Mary Poppins on Broadway or something, but that's a long way off." Chris wouldn't be the first celebrity to take a role on Broadway; notably, Hugh Jackman is currently starring in The Music Man revival alongside Broadway veteran Sutton Foster. Mary Poppins debuted on Broadway in 2006 and closed in 2008, so it could be due for a revival.