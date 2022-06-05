Is Chris Martin Leaving Coldplay? He Already Has Post-Band Plans for Broadway
Musician Chris Martin is best known as the co-founder of the band Coldplay in 1996. The band's success through songs such as "Yellow," "Clocks," "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida" skyrocketed them to worldwide fame and 30 nominations at the Brit Awards (winning nine). They have been considered one of the most awarded rock groups of all time and one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century.
With so much fame and creative prowess, fans are now wondering if lead vocalist Chris Martin is considering leaving the band in 2022. Here's what he's said about the future of Coldplay and his musical career.
Is Chris Martin leaving Coldplay?
In December 2021, Chris Martin confirmed that the band Coldplay would stop creating music together in 2025, per Variety. Chris' announcement arrived during a BBC radio show in a pre-recorded message to fans. However, before the group concludes their time as a band, they aim to create three more records together. Currently, Coldplay is on tour for their most recent album, "Music of the Spheres."
Although Chris has not confirmed whether or not he's leaving the band ahead of schedule, his relationship with his bandmates seems solid. It is also unclear if Chris will pursue solo music following the band's conclusion, although the "Hymn for the Weekend" singer did give a few hints about what his plans are post-Coldplay.
Chris recently mentioned to the Times of India that he wanted to pursue a more theatrical role when Coldplay ends. He said, "I have this distant dream of being in Mary Poppins on Broadway or something, but that's a long way off." Chris wouldn't be the first celebrity to take a role on Broadway; notably, Hugh Jackman is currently starring in The Music Man revival alongside Broadway veteran Sutton Foster. Mary Poppins debuted on Broadway in 2006 and closed in 2008, so it could be due for a revival.
Previously, Chris has starred in small roles on television such as Modern Family or Curb Your Enthusiasm. He added to Times of India, "'Modern Family' was my daughter's favorite show at the time, and we bonded over that show. And 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is Curb Your Enthusiasm, so how could you ever say no to that. I'm not an actor, clearly. I'm good for a cameo or two here and there."
Thankfully, we think there's someone who can help Chris brush up on his acting skills (especially if he plans to make it to Broadway): his girlfriend-turned-maybe-fianceé, actress Dakota Johnson. Although the pair are notoriously private about their relationship, it could be sweet if they potentially entered the Broadway sphere together.
Until 2025, fans can continue enjoying Coldplay's music knowing that they still have at least three more albums before anyone goes solo. And who knows? Maybe Disney will take Chris' suggestion to heart and create a Mary Poppins Broadway revival.