Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin's Views on Religion: "I Think God Is Love"

As a mentor on the Mother's Day episode of American Idol, Chris Martin will help the contestants ace their takes on hit Coldplay songs. Later on in the episode, he will be joined by the rest of the band to perform their latest single, "Higher Power," which came out on May 7, 2021.

"Higher Power" revolves around the idea of reverence. So, is Chris religious? And why does he frequently explore religious ideas in his songwriting? Let's take a closer look at the Coldplay frontman's religion.