Where Is Arthur Gunn Now? He's Gunning for an ‘American Idol’ Comeback

Where Is Arthur Gunn Now? He's Gunning for an ‘American Idol’ ComebackBy Dan Clarendon
May. 2 2021, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
If you’re wondering where Arthur Gunn is now, all you have to do is tune into American Idol on ABC. No, it’s not déjà vu: You really have been seeing Arthur and other Season 18 contestants here in the ABC reality competition’s 19th season.
And if you didn’t watch the show last season, you should know that Arthur is a force to be reckoned with. In fact, he almost won the whole shebang. Read on for more information about this powerhouse singer.
Arthur Gunn is the stage name of Dibesh Pokharel.
Arthur Gunn — whose real name is Dibesh Pokharel — was born and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, as he said during his Season 18 package. “Nepal is a very beautiful country,” he told viewers. “You go up mountains and hills everywhere, and everyone’s friendly. Yeah, it’s a wonderful place.”
He moved to the United States to follow his musical dreams. “Music has always been my thing from when I was a kid,” he said on the show. “I got my first guitar from my mom, and then, I started singing along to any song I heard on the radio [or] TV, you know? That’s when my dream started. And after high school, I moved to America because it’s the land of great opportunity.”
He ended up in Kansas, where he was exposed to new musical genres. “Now that I’m here in Wichita, Kan., it feels good, you know?” he said. “Living in Wichita really got me into, like, bluegrass and country. I hadn’t listened to those kinds of music before, but I was pulled toward it. It was like a magnet.”
Arthur Gunn wowed 'American Idol' judges during his soulful audition.
Arthur auditioned for Idol with a performance of Bob Dylan’s 1963 song “Girl from the North Country,” impressing the judges with his “storytelling voice,” as pop star Katy Perry put it.
“What a unique artist you are,” country singer Luke Bryan told Arthur, joking the young upstart should open for him at his concert in Detroit.
And Lionel Richie even got up from the judges’ table to give Arthur a hug. “I am loving this discovery,” the R&B crooner said.
Arthur Gunn came in second place on Season 18 of 'American Idol.'
Arthur cruised through Season 18 with impressive renditions of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love,” John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma,” among other songs. But in the season finale nearly a year ago, he lost to Just Sam, ending up in second place.
But in a pre-finale interview with The Hindu, Arthur waxed philosophical about his time on the show. “My approach to this was, as an artiste, musician and singer, there are many platforms out there and this was one I should try out. I was just trying to experiment what it would be like to be a part of this.”
Arthur Gunn is primed for a comeback in Season 19.
Here in Season 19, Arthur has another chance at Idol glory: He and other Season 18 contestants got to return to the show in the April 19 episode. Arthur performed the song “Iris,” and the judges were gaga for his Goo Goo Dolls cover. “You happen to strike the right chords in me,” Lionel told him.
The winner of the comeback round gets to join this season’s Top 10 for a shot at the Season 19 title, and Gold Derby considers Arthur to be the most likely comeback contestant to be voted into this year’s competition.
Find out how he fares as American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.