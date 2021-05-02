Where Is Arthur Gunn Now? He's Gunning for an ‘American Idol’ Comeback

Arthur auditioned for Idol with a performance of Bob Dylan’s 1963 song “Girl from the North Country,” impressing the judges with his “storytelling voice,” as pop star Katy Perry put it.

“What a unique artist you are,” country singer Luke Bryan told Arthur, joking the young upstart should open for him at his concert in Detroit.

And Lionel Richie even got up from the judges’ table to give Arthur a hug. “I am loving this discovery,” the R&B crooner said.