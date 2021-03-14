Ryan Seacrest Spotted With New Woman Just Weeks After Breakup With Shayna

As host of American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and the like, Ryan Seacrest is a seriously busy guy. With so much going on in his professional life, fans have likely wondered how/if he has time for a significant other. And if so, who is Ryan dating now? Let's take a closer look.

Ryan Seacrest was on-and-off with ex Shayna Taylor for seven years.

Ryan dated the model and wellness influencer on and off for seven years before they broke up for good in summer 2020. Ryan and Shayna first met at a prominent restaurant in Los Angeles in 2013. Charmingly enough, the star felt too shy to approach Shayna without any pretense. Instead, he asked one of their mutual acquaintances to subject her to a brief quiz about her dating life and relationship status before eventually making his way to the table only to pull the hairband off her wrist.

Source: Instagram Ryan and Shayna

As Shayna told Entertainment News in a previous interview, the gesture became a key motif for their relationship — so much so that they would often reminisce about their adorable first encounter. "I guess he really wanted to talk to me and one of his friends he was sitting with happened to know someone in my group so they were texting to see if I came with anyone in the group, because he was trying to figure out if I was with a guy," Shayna explained.

"His friends come over and basically sit me in an interview chair and start asking me all these questions to be funny and he came over and took my hairband off my wrist as an intro point, like eighth grade," she added.