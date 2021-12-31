Dick Clark Isn’t Hosting ‘Near Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Anymore, but He Started It

Dick Clark Isn’t Hosting ‘Near Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Anymore, but He Started ItBy Mustafa Gatollari
Dec. 31 2021, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
TV's been around long enough that it's taken on its own history. Multiple generations of television big wigs have come and gone and although the structure of entertainment has changed a lot over the years, with on-demand streaming applications, networks still hold a lot of influence.
And some of these networks like to honor the history of some of their most influential talents, which could be why ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is still named after the TV and radio personality.
Why is it still called 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'?
Ryan Seacrest has been hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve since 2005.
For many viewers, Ryan's become synonymous with New Year's programming over the years, and they want to know why Dick Clark's name is still headlining the musical extravaganza.
The answer to that is simple. Dick Clark played a massive part in launching the event for NBC on Dec. 31, 1972. Clark took over anchoring duties in New York City, and the rest of the show was hosted by comedy legend George Carlin and the ridiculously popular band, Three Dog Night.
The show was a success for NBC and became a mainstay of late-night New Year's eve entertainment. It was also a vehicle for getting viewers at home amped for the upcoming TV programming year.
Dick Clark was a TV legend, who, like Seacrest, was omnipresent on camera pulling all sorts of hosting duties, from game shows like The $10,000 Pyramid to music-themed programs like American Bandstand, to a slew of ceremonies and award shows.
Since he came up with the concept of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, it seems fitting to keep the name to honor the late television mainstay, well after his passing in 2012.
When did Dick Clark stop hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'?
Between 1972 and 1999, Dick Clark was a fixture of the show. He then took a break, only to return for three more years between 2001 and 2004. Clark, unfortunately, suffered a stroke after his final live program, which was then taken over by Ryan Seacrest in 2005. Since then, various other co-hosts have also helped out to keep the night's events moving.
Clark's show wasn't the first New Year's Eve spectacle on television. The host first came up with the concept, according to IB Times, when he noticed people really weren't digging Guy Lombardo's ballroom celebration any longer.
Clark saw an opportunity to present folks with something more fresh and engaging, and that's how the show was born.
The show not only pulls in massive ratings, but it has also become the way a lot of people ring in the new year at home. The 2021-2022 edition of the show will also mark the 50-year anniversary of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Who are the performers for 2021's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'?
Seacrest is going to be co-hosting with YouTuber turned TV Show host/actress Liza Koshy. There will be performances by Chloe x Halle, and Journey will be playing a few of their classics, along with songs by L.L. Cool J and reggaeton artist Karol G.
What's more is that the show is also going to feature a live countdown in Spanish (for the first time ever) from Puerto Rico, with Daddy Yankee giving a performance from his hometown of San Juan.
The L.A. portion of the New Year's Eve show will be hosted by Ciara, and the line-up there is:
- Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker
- Big Boi and Sleepy Brown
- AJR and Daisy the Great
- Don Omar
- French Montana
- Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset
- Mae Muller
- Maneskin
- Masked Wolf
- Polo G and Walker Hayes
- OneRepublic
Billy Porter's also going to be hosting a countdown for the U.S. Central Time Zone out of New Orleans where he will be debuting a new song on the Louis Armstrong riverboat (so awesome), which will be chilling on the Mississippi River right in the French Quarter.