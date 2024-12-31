This Woman Says It’s Bad Luck to Shower on New Year’s and Shares a Slew of Other Superstitions Apparently, showering on New Year's Day will wash away all of your good fortune. Hmm. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 31 2024, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Pexels;TikTok/@tatiscreepystories

If you're into superstitions, sit tight, because we've uncovered a new one (at least to us) that will leave you scratching your head — no, literally, because it recommends not taking a shower when New Year's Day rolls around. So, if you’ve skipped one already, your scalp might be a little itchy.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TikToker Tati (@tatiscreepystories), there are a handful of things you’re not supposed to do on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, including bathing. Like most commenters, we're trying to sift through these superstitions to figure out whether we should consider them for a prosperous year — or just ignore them. The one in particular we’re trying to unravel is whether it’s bad luck to take a shower on New Year’s Eve. Here's what we uncovered.

Is it bad luck to shower on New Year's Eve?

There’s no scientific evidence suggesting that showering on New Year’s Eve is bad luck, but science and superstitions don’t exactly mix. Some believe showering on New Year’s Eve or Day will bring bad luck. Take TikToker Tati, for example, who warns against showering on New Year’s Day. She says you should spend that extra time in the shower on New Year’s Eve and avoid showering on New Year’s Day.

Article continues below advertisement

While her video is a bit mixed up, first advising against showers on New Year’s Day and then on New Year’s Eve, her focus seems to be on New Year’s Day superstitions, so we’ll stick with that. According to her, showering will "wash away all of your good fortune, all of your luck, and all of your money will literally be going down the drain."

Article continues below advertisement

Considering how 2024 went financially for many, perhaps avoiding a shower might be the way to go — if you're into superstitions. Worst case, if the superstition isn't true, the worst that can happen is you skipped a day of showering. In any event, while a handful of TikTokers believe showering on New Year's Eve or Day is bad luck, it seems the superstition is more about New Year's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

But between Reddit, Quora threads, and TikTok comments, it seems many people weren’t even aware of this superstition and think the opposite — showering would be a good thing because you're washing away the bad fortune from 2024 and entering 2025 fresh and renewed. If anything, it would make more sense to shower on New Year's Eve and skip New Year's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

It's also said to be bad luck to wash laundry or sweep the floor on New Year's Day.

While on the topic of New Year's Day superstitions, Tati also says it's bad luck to do laundry, sweep the floors, or take out the trash on New Year's Day. She explains that washing clothes "will essentially be washing a family member out of your life," meaning they might die within the year, at least according to her. Tati also advises against removing anything from your home, like trash, or sweeping the floors because you're "removing your luck."

Perhaps this notion comes from the Orthodox community, as one Redditor explained that in their Orthodox country, it's a sin to tidy up the house on holidays, including New Year's Day because you're supposed to be resting. Maybe people took that and ran with it, creating these superstitions, or it's just something that runs in their culture.