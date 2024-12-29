“Please Make Him Famous” — Amazon Worker Stands Ground Against “Crazy” Customer "I hope you took those packages back to the warehouse." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Dec. 29 2024, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sean5five | Unsplash @Super Straho

To call the holidays hectic would be an understatement. We've all got groceries to put away, decorations to put up, and gifts to wrap and subsequently hide so Christmas isn't ruined. And a good chunk of holiday shoppers are getting their gifts from Amazon. Oftentimes, these packages will arrive faster than Santa can bring them on his sleigh — Prime offers same-day, next-day, or two-day shipping.

Article continues below advertisement

But this isn't an easy task. There's a reason why Amazon is offering 7% cash back on purchases for Prime cardholders if their deliveries can wait to arrive until after the holidays. That's because the drivers delivering those packages are managing a logistical nightmare.

Source: Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, customers are on-edge, too, scrambling to make sure everything they need ordered offline is delivered to their domiciles in a timely fashion so that they're primed for their end-of-the-year festivities. An example of these tensions coming to a head is evinced in a viral clip featuring an Amazon driver named Sean (@sean5five), whose exchange with a customer accrued over 1.2 million views.

In the video, Sean, shooting from his POV, confronted a customer who followed him around demanding a package. Sean calls him out when the guy finally stops his car and rolls down the window: “Are you serious right now,” to which the guy fires back, "Yeah, I’m f—-ing serious…Can I have my package?"

Article continues below advertisement

@sean5five **PLEASE MAKE HIM FAMOUS** Actual incounter i had with an amazon customer 30 minutes ago. He decided to follow me around for 30 minutes and approaching me until i finally had to just leave my deliveries and go somewhere safe. Never know who is crazy enough to hurt someone. #amazon #deliverydriver #amazondelivery #insane #crazy #makehimviral #whatshisname ♬ original sound - sean5five Source: TikTok | @sean5five

Sean appears to try and maintain his composure, even when the unhappy package recipient insinuates that taking a break makes him less of a person. Furthermore, he states that because he doesn't work delivering packages for a living that he doesn't take breaks while he's at work. "You take breaks at your job," Sean asks. The man snaps, "No, I don’t take breaks. I’m not a f—-ing Amazon driver."

Article continues below advertisement

The video was titled "PLEASE MAKE HIM FAMOUS," and Sean provided further explanation: "Actual encounter I had with an Amazon customer 30 minutes ago. He decided to follow me around for 30 minutes and approach me until I finally had to just leave my deliveries and go somewhere safe."

Source: TikTok | @sean5five

Article continues below advertisement

Sean added that he was cautious when dealing with the man following him, as he didn't want to be on the receiving end of personal ire that culminated in violence. "Never know who is crazy enough to hurt someone."

Most of the comments were from users who seemed to overwhelmingly be on Sean’s side of the confclit. One person wrote, "I hope you took those packages back to the warehouse and showed them the video," to which Sean replied in the comments, "I did."

Article continues below advertisement

Another commenter added, "That derogatory remark about him not being an Amazon driver was not called for. Mr. Amazon employee... you are Amazing!!!" Another took a swipe at the customer’s attitude, with one taking note, "Bro is driving a Jeep, not a Lambo."

Source: TikTok | @sean5five

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, changes in the way that we shop are also a factor that contribute to events that take place like the one detailed in Sean's video. Online shopping, same day food/item delivery have undoubtedly skyrocketed, with nearly 30% of Americans now relying solely on e-commerce platforms like Amazon for many of their day-to-day necessities, including gifts for their loved ones during the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, a lot has been written on how fast changing times can also inspire heightened levels of stress. And with the nature of how lifestyles are changing rapidly in the consumerist space, the world can feel like its rapidly changing and this could, on a subconscious level, can affect different people in different ways.

Source: TikTok | @sean5five

Article continues below advertisement

Take malls, for instance. While malls are still alive — barely — online shopping has fundamentally reshaped how we move throughout the season. But for some, the end of a social consumerist could have a significant mental impact on their well being. As an example, what was once built as a sprawling mecca of shopping, dining, and entertainment, the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, was built for $143 million and sold later for $100 at foreclosure.

Source: TikTok | @sean5five