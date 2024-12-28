“Dog’s Internal Monologue” — Woman Ambushes Her Husband With Doctor’s Appointment "Having to parent a partner is crazy." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 28 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sarahandspencer

A woman recorded the moment her husband realized he had been ambused by a doctor's appointment. The TikTok account Sarah and Spencer (@sarahandspencer) uploaded a video detailing their interaction, and it seems like there's a lot of folks on the application who can relate.

"Why did you stop?" the man says, with a cup of coffee in his hand looking towards the camera with confusion. "You're gonna have a doctor's appointment," she tells him. After a few seconds, the situation then seems to dawn on him. The man chuckles as she continues to speak.

"I booked you a doctor's appointment last week. I'm not joking." He replies, "Uh huh, yeah. Let me go to the doctor's appointment," he says, smiling. However, it seems that he still believes his significant other is kidding around.

"I booked you a doctor's appointment. You have an appointment with Dr. Stein in like 20 minutes," she tells him. It's at this moment that the potential reality of the situation sinks in. "Dr. Stein?" "Yes, I booked it for you last week." "Who's that? I don't know who that is," he says.

"I just decoyed you with the coffee," she tells him, as he looks out the window and begins piecing things together. "This is, are you, this is a medical building." "I know, you have a doctor's appointment in 20 minutes," she tells him. He laughs again, probably thinking that this is a prank.

"They're gonna charge you a late fee, I'm not joking, get out," the TikToker tells him again, urging him to go inside for his doctor's appointment. "What, what do you mean? We're getting coffee," he tells her. "No, we're not getting coffee that was —"

"You said we were getting coffee, look." He then extricates an iced coffee cup from the cup holder of the vehicle and takes a sip. The TikToker replies, "I know, we have coffee but it's right before your appointment. Now go, get out. Or they're gonna charge you a late fee."

Source: TikTok | @sarahandspencer

The smile fades from his face and now he knows that his significant other isn't playing — he was ambushed with a doctor's appointment under the guise of nabbing some liquefied caffeine. "What time is it?" he demands.

"Ask for Dr. Stein. It's in 20 minutes. Get out." The video then cuts to him standing on the sidewalk with an unhappy expression on his face as she drives past him in the car, recording his grumpiness.

Several folks on the application appeared to get the ick, with commenters remarking that they weren't happy with the fact that Spencer couldn't book his own doctor's appointments, despite being a grown man. "May this type of love never mind me," one quipped.

Another wrote: "having to parent a partner is crazy." However, there were others who seemed more sympathetic. Like this one TikTok user who replied that their significant other isn't a fan of going to the doctor's office either.

"My husband has bad medical anxiety and this is pretty much what we gotta do to get him there," they wrote. Another thought Sarah's gesture was a sweet one: "I wish I had a woman who cared about me this much." Someone else wrote that although there were folks who thought Spencer's disdain for the doctor was troubling, it's important for Sarah to get him to go.

"I get the comments about codependency, but so many men die bc they don't go to the doctor for years. If any time is okay to do this, it's for this," they wrote. NMC Health penned an article delineating the factors that play into men who illustrate why they don't like going to the doctor.

The piece cited a Cleveland Clinic Study which indicated 72 percent of men surveyed who said that they "would rather do household chores than see their primary care doctor." The piece attributed "a lack of convenience" as one main reason. Furthermore, men who were assessed in the study were told that "they were taught not to complain."

NMC writes: "When it comes to health, 41 percent of men say they were told as children that men aren’t supposed to complain about health issues. These men say that if they had something wrong with them, it would be a sign of weakness, and men are taught not to be weak."

Additional concerns that men say prevented them from visiting the doctor: a lack of health insurance was one major factor. On top of that, others stated that they "just don't want to know" if they're suffering from any medical issues that could potentially adversely affect their health.

