Mystery Solved — Why a Massachusetts Amazon Driver Dumped 80 Package in the Woods An Amazon driver dumped 80 undelivered packages in a wooded area for a very simple reason. By D.M. Published Dec. 26 2024, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

In the days leading up to Christmas, an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeville, Mass., abandoned approximately 80 packages in a wooded area, according to NBC News. The holiday season is usually the busiest time for delivery drivers, making the incident a hot topic online. While some netizens sympathized with the driver, others criticized the action, worried it might delay their holiday gifts.

The ordeal came to a head when Sergeant Shawn Robert of the Lakeville Police Department discovered three large totes filled with Amazon packages during a routine patrol around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22. The packages, which were of varying shapes and sizes, were found several feet into the woods near Bedford Street. The mysterious incident left Lakeville residents stunned as investigators scratched their heads looking for a motive behind the wacky move.

Source: Lakeville Police Department

Why did an Amazon driver abandon packages in the woods?

Residents of Lakeville and netizens worldwide were shocked to learn that dozens of Amazon packages ended up in a wooded area in Massachusetts instead of on the doorsteps of customers. However, the driver behind the viral moment quickly turned himself in to the police and gave a frank reason for why he ditched the deliveries. According to the Lakeville police department, the Amazon driver abandoned the packages because he was “stressed.”

“On Monday, Dec. 23, an Amazon driver visited the Lakeville Police Department and reported that they left the packages on the side of the road at about 7 p.m. on Saturday because they were stressed,” the report reads. “Police are not seeking any criminal charges, and the driver planned to report the incident to their manager. Lakeville Police have already contacted the local Amazon distribution center in Middleborough and returned the packages to Amazon.”

Source: Unsplash

Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins stated that no criminal charges would be pursued, considering the matter a human resources issue for Amazon. Amazon confirmed that all customer orders were reprocessed and either have been redelivered or are in the process of being delivered, per CBS News. Customers are advised to check their accounts for updates on expected delivery times.

Amazon workers are going on strike nationwide.

In December, Amazon workers across multiple U.S. facilities initiated a significant strike, marking the largest labor action against the e-commerce giant to date, per PEOPLE. Organized by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the strike involved nearly 10,000 employees from locations in New York, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco, and Skokie, Illinois.

Source: Unsplash