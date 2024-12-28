Viral Video Shows Clerk Locking Thieves in Gas Station, and the Comments Are Priceless "This took me outttttttttt!!" By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 28 2024, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@_a.majeeee

Imagine trying to steal from a gas station, getting caught on camera with your face clearly visible for the police, and then — wait for it — getting locked inside the store by the clerk, who’s safely behind a glass enclosure. Sounds like something out of a movie, right? Well, it actually happened, and it was all captured on video and shared on TikTok by @_a.majeeee for the world to see.

The icing on the cake? The video's original audio is silenced and is set to the viral sound “Funny-Gold-Tiger,” making it even more entertaining. We can't confirm for sure if these people were stealing, but it's hard to explain why they were rushing to get out, only to be locked in by the clerk. But the best part? The comments. We’ve sifted through them all to bring you the funniest ones!

The comments on the viral TikTok of alleged thieves getting locked in a gas station are downright hilarious.

Obviously, when someone walks into an establishment with the intent to steal and ends up locked in instead, they're going to be pretty upset. One girl in the viral post is clearly fuming, but you can’t hear just how mad she is because the original audio was muted.

Since the video is set to such chill, nonchalant music, one commenter decided to imagine what she might have been yelling at the clerk who locked her and her friends in — probably while waiting for the police to arrive.

TikToker @adamemac had the perfect hypothetical dialogue, writing, "I THINK she said, 'Excuse me, good sir, but would you be so gracious and kindly unlock the door? Respectfully, my companions and I no longer wish to be patrons of your establishment.'" That comment alone received over 63,000 likes!

Another comment that racked up over 100,000 likes came from @sayhitoyourcapybaraforme, who wrote, "Why did I think the problem was they weren't pulling instead of pushing." If only that were the case!

This comment by @quanniesplace is easily relatable for many: "I pray that my next relationship is as strong as this door!!" That door was sealed tight, so I’d say anyone would want a relationship as unbreakable as that!

Another commenter had to point out the door's strength too because, seriously, it wasn’t budging. "That's a strong door lol," wrote @_tyyyyaaaa. For those still wondering why the door wouldn’t open at this point, it’s because there’s a locking mechanism behind the clerk’s counter that allows them to secure the door in the event of an emergency — or, in this case, what appears to be a robbery. Hey, stealing is stealing, whether it’s a bag of chips or a 42-inch TV!

"Her so mad with that music kills me."

While you might have been distracted by the other two individuals tugging at the door endlessly, hoping they could break through, this commenter brought the focus back to the girl yelling and screaming at the clerk, visibly upset and ready to throw hands. And the more she gets furious, combined with the calm music taking over the chaos, the funnier it gets. It's like watching a dramatic meltdown set to elevator music.

