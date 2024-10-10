Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “This Street Is Not Safe” — Woman Locked Inside 7-11 Has No Idea How to Get Out "Should’ve grab some snacks for the inconvenience." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 10 2024, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @win_dle

Kenley Windle (@win_dle) works for Ghost, a food and supplement company known for its energy drinks, protein powders, and other fitness-centric and health/wellness products. Part of her job requires her to arrange products inside of stores and visit particular retailers to ensure that they're displayed properly.

On Aug. 21, 2024, Kenley made a visit to a 7-11 location she probably won't soon forget. After wrapping up her work on location, she quickly realized that she didn't know how to get out of the store.

It's not like she couldn't see the front door — there were plenty of hopeful customers looking inside and asking her to open up. The trouble is that the establishment was officially closed and people, thinking she worked there, kept imploring her to open up so they could get their convenience store shopping on.

Kenley was effectively locked inside of the 7-11 and had no idea how to get out. She explained her predicament in her viral TikTok on the comedy of errors: "I literally can't get out. Because the woman that let me in, they were closing and so she's like, 'Yeah you can come in. I'm going to lock the doors.'"

Should be a simple and straightforward job, right? Well, not exactly. After Kenley "straightened up the product," the 7-11 employee was nowhere to be found. In her video, she states that this particular 7-11 isn't located in a safe area and the throngs of people asking her to come inside were freaking her out.

She went on to state that she was "freaked" because the three individuals waiting outside the 7-11 door weren't "safe-looking people." Kenley's video then transitions to her walking through the backrooms of the convenience store in search of the worker. The women's bathroom is open and it doesn't appear like there's anyone there.

She sees that the men's room door is shut, so she knocks on it and asks aloud, "Are you cleaning?" She walks throughout the store and laughs nervously, "Oh my god, I'm actually locked inside."

Next, she cuts her camera to a shot of the front doors of the store. At least one bicycle can be seen lying on the ground and she says, "This is what's outside the door waiting for me," not enthusiastic about heading back outdoors.

However, her clip then smash cuts to her seated inside of her car where she says she's safe and sound. In case you're wondering what happened, she explained in yet another clip that looks like it was recorded at a later time.

As it turns out, the worker had locked the doors to the store so they could go outside and "sweep the parking lot" of the 7-11 location. Kenley added that while she was intimidated by the men who were "flirting" with her, one who had his shirt off, the employee told her not to worry about them.

Kenley said she thought she was recording the interaction with the man who asked if she was filming him. When she clarified that she was indeed creating a TikTok video, he shouted himself out on Instagram on her video.

Kenley called the night "an experience" and soon phoned her friends to let them know that she was locked inside a 7-11. Her pals, she says, were confused as to how she was able to manage such a feat.

"Anyways, she let me out and I left and everything was fine and I waved goodbye and he was blowing me kisses and I was like Jesus help, help! So it was fine but I'm super sad that I wasn't recording when I thought it was because you would've all loved to have seen that," she says to close out her clip.

Commenters who responded to her video had a variety of different responses. Several people initially misconstrued why she was there in the first place: "I’m so dumb when you said ghost business I thought you were there on like a paranormal investigation. And then you said you were straightening prod and I was so confused."

