We're Not Sure How She Did It but This Bride Looks Happy After Being Left at the Altar "I can share small moments from one of the most painful days of my life that turned into something beautiful." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 10 2024, 9:41 a.m. ET

Strangely I've never really thought about marriage but I have put a fair amount of energy into planning a wedding. I have several venue ideas, all of which are quite old, quite spooky, or both. I frequently look at wedding dresses with the sole purpose of finding one that allows me to dance for most of the reception. Speaking of the reception, there will be a buffet, not a pre-fixe meal. I want my guests to feel like they are at a Golden Corral.

Obviously, music plays an important part in any reception, and mine would be no exception. I hope everyone likes an even mix of the 1990s as well as theme songs from my favorite television shows. Have you ever danced to the opening of Matlock? Give it a try. What I haven't considered during these weird fantasy trips is what I would do if my person simply didn't show up at the wedding. Would I be a petty b---h, or would I do what this bride did when she was left at the altar? She's a hero.

When life gives you lemons, make party lemonade!

Rachel Siegel was supposed to be enjoying what would probably be one of the happiest days of her life. She was wearing a beautiful dress while surrounded by friends and family who were on hand to watch her walk down the aisle. Here's the thing: It takes two to do that tango, and only one of them showed up.

"My name is Rachel Siegel and my fiancé just left me at the altar," she said in a TikTok that has over 2 million likes. What makes this video so astounding, is the fact that Rachel is smiling the whole time. It doesn't even look like a brave smile that one plasters on their face until one can falls apart in private. Oh no, Rachel somehow looks genuinely happy.

It probably helps that Rachel appears to be clutching an alcoholic beverage of some kind, though we're not gonna give all of this to liquid courage because it doesn't stop there. She confidently turns away from the camera and triumphantly throws both arms into the air as her friend says, "And she's so beautiful."

Responses have been so positive, even TikTok's own TikTok account had to weigh in. "Mama, a whole world in front of you," wrote what we assume is some sort of robot that controls the app. They weren't the only company standing with Rachel. From Vita Coco to Hyundai, right on down to Bath & Body Works, corporate America supports Rachel! "I need a story time," wrote Tinder. Related, Rachel should probably keep Tinder on speed dial.

In a subsequent TikTok, Rachel and the wedding party have hopped onto the trolley limousine to dance and sing it out. The song choice couldn't be more fitting. They landed on Ain't if Fun by Paramore. "Don't go crying to your mama," sings the whole crew. "'Cause you're on your own in the real world."

The next day Rachel dropped a TikTok that was far more subdued than the previous two. It's clear that what has happened has finally hit her, but she still took the time to give some sort of update.

First she thanked everyone for being so incredibly supportive. "I'm really surprised and honored to have all of you here with me, and share in my story," she said while fidgeting nervously. "I'm not ready to talk about it yet, but when I'm ready to share more I'll be here with you all." One person commented, "Stay strong. We will be here waiting bc we are all nosy af."

Instead of going over the gory details of being left at the altar, Rachel chose to "share small moments from one of the most painful days of my life that turned into something beautiful." She did want to clarify one thing, and it was her reason for posting the original video. It had nothing to do with revenge. "It was to take ownership of a situation that happened to me and have power over that situation," she said.