Woman Divorces Husband at Vow Renewal Party After He Deliberately Smashed Cake Into Her Face

A woman's friends came to her aid during the recording of a vow renewal party that featured a man shoving cake into his wife's face, despite her specifically asking him not to do so. The party was put together as a band-aid of sorts for the couple's ailing relationship, according to the TikToker, Kayla (@kayla.g21) who posted it.

Kayla is the friend in the pink dress who hops into the video later on when the drama heightens. However, her clip begins innocently enough. A man and a woman are standing across from one another, holding pieces of cake up to each other's faces. It appears that they're steeped in a bit of a disagreement about how they're going to proceed. A text overlay in the video reads: "This was supposed to be a vow renewal."

The wife seems fearful that her husband is going to smash cake into her face, which she doesn't look happy about. She mentions that they agreed to simply feed one another their respective pieces of cake with no messy business, and it seems like he had agreed to this arrangement.

Source: TikTok | @kayla.g21

However, when someone starts counting down off camera and they perform the cake exchange, the man does, indeed, smush cake on her face. The woman is aghast. Her mouth opens wide after he presses some of the frosting on her face. A person off-camera can be heard saying, "...dude," in a disappointing tone.

The next clip of the video shows the woman popping off angrily at her partner. Another overlay comes up on the screen that reads: "A vow renewal could fix it but clearly not."

"I ask you for one thing, all of my friends are here and they're filming us..." she says, pointing to her friends. Another on-screen narration says that the man's poor behavior toward his significant other persisted. "He had continuously disrespected her," the text read.

The man argued back: "It's like what we did on the wedding night!" "I was mad then too!" she says to him, seemingly in disbelief that he would still put the cake on her face, not remembering the identical maneuver also upset her on the night of their wedding.

Another woman in a pink dress, Kayla, approaches him to tell him that his actions weren't cool. "I thought that was funny," the guy tells her as she's accosting him. "No, it's not a joke. Jokes are supposed to be funny."

She then grabs some cake in her hands and starts rubbing it on his face. "Is it funny now?" she asks him. "Who invited you?" the man asks her, raising his voice with cake dropping from his face.

The other guests start chiming in to tell the man that they've all known their friend longer than he has. "She asked you not to!" they tell the man, who said that they took their cake-smashing actions "way too far."

Next, the woman in the pink dress tells him that if it was "up to [her, it] would be a divorce party and not a vow renewal," as she sticks her finger in his face. Again, the women continue to bring up the wedding night and how his actions weren't funny back then either. "That was disgusting," she says, scolding him.

The camera then pans to the shocked woman who stands with her friends beneath the exterior awning. His upset wife then storms up to him, takes the ring off of her finger, and throws it in his hand, telling him that he can have his cake and eat it too.

She storms back into the home as her friend runs up to the ring the woman just returned to her husband, telling him not to touch it because she's going to sell it and keep the money.

"I think this was just the last straw," Kayla writes in another on-screen caption in the video as the man calls the entire situation "ridiculous" as the clip closes out. Numerous folks in the comments section congratulated "pink dress girl" for her actions.

