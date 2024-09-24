Home > Viral News > Trending Newlyweds Gifted “Dark Humor” X Picture Frame From User Who Joked the Groom Was a Serial Killer "A family that can laugh together can definitely stay together." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 24 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: X | @LAMultiBroker

Comedy is a wonderful tool folks should use as often as possible. Through shared laughter, folks can find common ground between one another. It's also a great way to turn any stodgy and/or potentially inauthentic situation up on its head.

While discussing "serious" topics can definitely be a bummer, it can also lead folks to thinking that they're very consequential. Which removes a lot of possibilities for fun and even irreverence. But it seems that this sort of dynamic isn't something regularly adopted by folks in the wedding industry. Sure, a good best man's speech will burn the house down, but are there other opportunities for comedy?

Storyteller and X user J. Mulholland decided to go the extra mile and leave a nice online comment for a couple who announced online they were 43 days out from their wedding.

😂😂 The fact my tweet is framed in this couple’s house for the rest of their lives is the ultimate endorsement of dark humor https://t.co/j54qKJMwoi — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) September 20, 2024 Source: X | @MulhollandL0ver

Jake Glaser, the groom-to-be in question, posed a question on X prior to tying the knot. In the post, he writes: "I'm getting married in 43 days! What's your best piece of advice?"

Mulholland's reply was so irreverent and out of left field, but also hilarious, that it went viral. "Do not kill her and the kids like y'all usually do." What's more, the couple loved his remark so much that they ended up keeping a very off-the-wall wedding gift referencing this moment on the day of their matrimonial union.

ok but like we need yearly updates — miyah🤍 (@jazzzzzzyj) September 20, 2024 Source: X | @jazzzzzzy

Jake wrote in the follow-up post: "My sisters with the best wedding gift of all to commemorate my viral Twitter moment." Mulholland was tickled pink that his "dark humor" was endorsed by the couple with the framed tweet exchange handed over to them as a gift.

"The fact my tweet is framed in this couple’s house for the rest of their lives is the ultimate endorsement of dark humor," he penned with a pair of laughing emojis. Folks who responded to Mulholland's post thought of a great way to up the ante in the situation. "You should get the tweet of your tweet framed in your house!"

"We usually say that no one could have seen a tragedy like this coming, but in the case of what Jake Glaser did to his family, those who knew him say all the signs were there all along...." — chris (@notaroIemodeI) September 20, 2024

Whereas someone else took the joke even further into the realm of dark comedy: "We usually say that no one could have seen a tragedy like this coming, but in the case of what Jake Glaser did to his family, those who knew him say all the signs were there all along."

And as it turns out, there were tons of other people who had the same idea: "Jake has the opportunity to do the funniest thi . . . . . nvm," one penned. While another remarked: "It’s gonna be SO ironic though if…"

Someone else said that it's off-color jokes such as these that need to be looked at with more love. "THIS is how these jokes are supposed to be treated. The ultimate endearment."

Humanity being brought together — 💰GUAPTOBER 💰 (@Supersaiyanmir) September 21, 2024 Source: X | @Supersaiyanmir

In an X thread posted in response to the Groom's (now husband's) upload, he added that he was handed the framed gift "during a 200 person speech." Jake added that his "aunts and uncles were very, very confused."

That’s a weird wedding gift these dudes are demented. 👑 — #ReclaimD1 (@ReclaimD1) September 20, 2024 Source: X | @ReclaimD1