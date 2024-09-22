Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "That’s Scary" — Dad Learns Young Daughter Cut Family’s Hair in Sleep for Art Project "When you weren't worried now you're scared." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 22 2024, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tameca02

A dad's viral video of the "creepy" Christmas project his daughter made using a strange choice of materials has TikTok users simultaneously cracking up and expressing their concern. The video in question, which is hosted on @tameca02's TikTok page details the dad's discovery and candid reaction to his kid's work.

"Apparently, we got our hair cut last night," a text overlay in the video reads. The TikToker's daughter then comes into the room holding up an art project she was working on while her family was sleeping.

The craft appears to be made out of two different pieces of construction paper: a larger red piece is joined to a green one. Christmas and Winter designs, such as snowflakes and other festive stickers, like a cup of hot cocoa, decorate the piece.

As part of the piece's main focal point, however, is a group of seven different people. At first glance, it looks like she's crafted a family that has bits of decorative fuzz attached to the tops of their drawn heads.

However, she soon reveals that the bits of decorative fuzz that were used to simulate human hair on the characters' heads is actual human hair. The TikToker's daughter reveals the source of her design was, indeed, everyone in the house's follicles. "I cut everybody's hair."

While she seemed very proud of her work, dad didn't seem to think that the project really constituted art, but rather, a telltale sign of some disturbing behavior. "That's creepy, hunh?" he says to his daughter who is still looking at her handiwork, clearly proud of it.

"Yeah, it's cute," she says, ignoring the creepy criticism dad just made. "No, it's creepy," he tells her, ensuring that she's made well aware of his thoughts on her vision for the piece.

Not perturbed, however, she simply tells her father, "It's not," as she admires her artistry. The video, which has been reposted several times on TikTok and other social media platforms appears to have been originally uploaded by Blended (@blended.024).

Numerous folks in the comments section of the video were shocked that the young girl was able to clip so many people's hairs in her home without their knowledge. "She managed 8 cuts unknown," one person joked.

Another said that the little girl has made it clear she isn't anyone to be trifled with: "You better make sure you have your kidneys I'm sure this will escalate," they quipped.

There were throngs of commenters who just couldn't believe how adroit the man's daughter was at going through her house, unawares, and snipping the hair from people's heads.

Another wrote that while they could appreciate what the young girl was going for and that she was so gung-ho about getting it done, it was, nonetheless, still cause for concern.

"This so creative and cute and impressive and scary and concerning all at the same time," they penned. Someone else replied: "It crazy if it was two or but that fact she got all six and the dog is beyond impressive, she's either maxed our stealth or yall are heavy sleepers."

And then there was this user on the app who believed that this family had a practitioner of the dark arts on their hands and that they should maybe take that into consideration in their future dealings with her.