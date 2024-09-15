Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Dad Sends Message to Moms About Daddy’s Girls — “They Tell Us Everything” "Moms got secrets." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 15 2024, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas

Dad and TikToker Caleb Stephens (@caleb_texas) couldn't stop laughing after his young teen daughter, with a straight face, thought there was something strange going on with her Mom (also his wife). He used the video as a demonstrative example to all women out there that Daddy's Girls will always have their father's backs.

That's because his daughter was seemingly convinced that the interaction she had with another parent at school drop-off was way too friendly. His first video on the subject begins with his daughter talking. "We at the drive-thru today with Mom. I have the window down and this dude comes up and he's like talking to mom like she's known him for a long time now," the man's daughter says as she talks to him while he sits down and records her monologue.

She continues, changing the inflection of her voice and looking around. If it wasn't evident from the first few seconds of the video then it's very evident now: she's sharing tea for her father's benefit. "And he looks about your age he has black beard, black hair. And they're talking, back and forth."

It's at this point in the conversation that Caleb interjects. "How old is that? How old do I look? Like I don't know like in his 30s," she says. Dad then emits a brief exhale of relief. "OK good," he tells her before his daughter continues with his story about the man who flirted with her mom.

"He goes up and he's asking about me like, I don't even know the dude. And he's asking about Grammy...I don't even know him. And then I asked mom who he was and she's like, 'just a friend,'" she says with a flourish of a bent-wrist hand.

His daughter then gives a look towards her father as if to intone that the entire interaction and her mother's reaction to it is no bueno. "Dad you probably need to ask about that. You probably need to ask about that," she says, smiling as her father cracks up with laughter.

Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas

"I'm being serious," she says laughing but not getting off of the subject. Caleb couldn't believe what his daughter was telling him. "I need to ask about it? Ask who about it?" "Mama!" she shouts, before stating that she doesn't think the dude she saw her mother lovingly speak to was clearly "not just a friend."

"Are you serious right now? That's what you think?" he asks his daughter as he laughs again while she begins to speak quickly, mockingly moving her hands in a rapid ping-pong motion. "They were just talking back and forth!" his daughter said.

She then gave even more details about her mom's discussion: "And they talked about hitting kids with their cars! They said..." her voice trails off as she comically impersonates her mother's voice. "And you don't know who that guy was?" he asks his kid again.

Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas

"So you don't trust mom?" he adds, which was met with a brief silence from his daughter who seemed reluctant to answer the question. "He just came up and they're talking back and forth in front of the windows. And he's, what grade is she now?" his daughter's anger seemed to mount a bit more during this point in the conversation.

The young girl rolls her eyes, which was followed by a follow-up question from her dad. "So you think that's suspicious?" She most certainly did. "Yeah and then they're talking like they've known each for so long. And she's like oh he's just a friend," she says again, mocking her mother's voice, re-enacting the flippant hand gesture once more.

"So...mom's not allowed to have friends?" he says in between laughter, seemingly happy but simultaneously in disbelief that his daughter is going so hard in the paint to make sure that her mother isn't out there in these streets embarrassing her father.

Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas

"Not like him!" she says, pointing to off camera. "He looks too good to be true." This development appears to make the TikToker emotionally stagger a bit, "Oh he was good looking?" "Not for me but for Mom probably, that's her type," she says as Dad overplays acting upset.

"Oh my Goodness! Mom's married though." She stammers a bit at this point before Caleb asks what age the man looked — the same or younger than him. "30, 35, something like that," she says, hunching over briefly. At the end of the clip, it appears that his daughter was ultimately able to get her message across and it's one that her father heard loud and clear.

"OK I'll talk to mom about it OK? Thanks, I appreciate you baby...so funny!" he says at the end of the clip, laughing again. A number of TikTokers replied in the comments section of the clip stating that they loved the dynamic between Dad and daughter. But there was one person who said that they were thrilled Caleb didn't seem too perturbed by the story his child relayed to him.

Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas

"I love that you aren’t bothered at all you trust your wife like it should be," they said. "She’s got your back dad," someone else wrote. Others just wanted to know more details about the situation and hoped that Dad would bring up the situation to mom. "I need to see you talk to mom about this," they said.

In a follow-up video, the two of them teamed up to ambush mom with a question asking who the man is. His daughter leads the way into the dining room table area, where mom can be seen sitting on a chair and scrolling through her phone. She sits down to join her mom while dad jokingly tells mom she's "in trouble."

But here's where things get a little saucy — after their daughter asks mom point blank who the man was at the school drive-thru line the other day, the woman doesn't look up from her phone. She scrolls through the phone and continually taps it, not acknowledging her husband or her child.

"I told you who he was," she says to her daughter, who retorts that she didn't. They have a back and forth about this for a bit before the mom simply states that the man was "a friend" as she still looks down at her phone. It's at this point where Dad's vocal inflection changes from light and jocular, to heavy. It's as if you can hear the exact moment he started believing that something might be up.

Dad then asks if it's somebody that they "both knew" and Mom explains that yes, it is a mutual friend that they have. Relief comes back into dad's voice and he goes on to say that he thought this was indeed the guy his daughter was talking about. At this point in the conversation, dad seemingly tries to disarm any tension with comedy, saying that his daughter should meet the guy and tell him he looks too good to be true.

Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas

However, his daughter was sticking on it, stating that the man was clearly Mom's type. "I need eyes everywhere," he says to his daughter, which seemingly perks up his wife's eyes, who still doesn't look up from her phone. "But I do trust your mom. So do you trust her now?" he asks his daughter, who gives her mother a side-eye. "She's there, almost," she tells her father.

Before the clip ends he asks his daughter if she'd tell Mom if he was talking to a woman she didn't know. His daughter, unflinching said that she would 100% do so if it was "some rando." A number of commenters weren't convinced that Mom was on the up and up, however. A number of folks were convinced that her body language and behavior in the video intoned she was cheating.

Source: TikTok | @caleb_texas