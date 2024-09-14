Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “In Love With Your Husband Now” — Man Makes Wife Anxiety Chair for Wedding Planning Stress "The most polite time out ever." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 14 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @debrareisinger

Planning for weddings can be a seriously stressful endeavor for many folks and it's easy to understand why. When people get married, they assume that it's probably the only wedding they're ever going to have in their lives. There are tons of family members to consider that you want to show up for.

You also want to make sure you're looking your best on your special day, so getting the perfect fitting dress/suit and making sure you look great in it on your wedding day is always on your mind. There's making sure the venue's booked, picking out the food, ensuring the cake and centerpieces and entertainment are up to snuff. Then there's the wedding party itself, groomsmen, bridesmaids, videographers, photographers, table arrangements, cocktail hour. And then having to pay for it all: it's nuts.

All of it left Debra Leann (@debrareisinger) feeling overwhelmed, which is saying something because she works in the mental health field as a clinical psychologist. However, a kind gesture from her husband to help her manage her anxiety, amidst all of the chaos surrounding wedding planning, won over not just her heart, but the hearts of folks all over the internet.

Debra uploaded the touching video to her TikTok account, where it accrued over 1.1 million views on the popular video-sharing application. The video begins with a husband walking his wife into a room where he shows off a wicker half-cocoon chair that appears to be suspended from the ceiling. Soft-looking, white cushions line the inside of this bifurcated spherical structure and a gray pillow.

He stands in front of the chair and begins to tell her what it's for, it appears that a home interior security camera captures their conversation. "So, this is for you. Remember how they gave Anxiety a chair in the movie?" he says, pointing to what looks like print-out film stills from Inside Out 2.

His wife acknowledges his reference to the film, then he continues. "This is your chair and your area. Because right now, I think you're somewhere in between that and this," he says, walking up to the images from the film. WARNING: Spoilers for Inside Out 2 ahead.

Source: TikTok | @debrareisinger

He points to the climax of the film where the main character, Riley, is over-exerting herself in a bid to impress the coach of a hockey team she desperately wants to join. This extreme form of over-compensation manifests itself in the character of Anxiety, who, moving around so frenetically in Riley's mind, is commandeering all of her other emotions and actions.

Joy is able to talk Anxiety out of doing so much work and giving up control, which helps Riley avoid a panic attack and enjoy her game with her friends both old and new. Debra's husband in the video informs her that he specifically created this chair as a means of helping her avoid moments like the one he alludes to at the end of the Pixar flick.

"Whenever you start to feel, here, it's becoming too much, I need you to sit in here. Light the candle. Put a drink next to your favorite color rose, and just relax for like ten minutes." He stands in front of his wife, who proceeds to sit down in the chair to try it out.

Source: TikTok | @debrareisinger

"That's why I put that there," he says, which seems to elicit a chuckle from his significant other. Debra kicks up her feet. "I tried to copy the picture as much as I could. We got candles. I couldn't get a chair with a leg rest," he explains, before handing her the drink he set down for her.

"Thank you," she tells him, as he walks away. "You're welcome," he says. "I'm going to take a shower so we can go to the store," he tells her. She then looks around the room before asking him, "Did you make your sign?" He then goes on to clarify that the sign-making comment he made to her was just a ruse to keep her out of the room while he set up her anxiety chair.

"No, I was never making my sign. That's why I kept telling you to get out. That I didn't need your help." She looks at him and smiles, not saying anything. "Bye," he says, leaving the room for her to enjoy her chair alone while he showers before they go out shopping together.

Source: TikTok | @debrareisinger

"Hey Alexa. Set a timer for 8 minutes," he says, calling out to the Amazon-based home assistant. "You ain't allowed to leave until the timer up," he tells Debra from outside of the room. "Can I have my phone?" she asks, before he immediately tells her, "Nope."

He adds, "Cause all you're gonna do on your phone is look at stuff. You can turn on a TV show or something...you want to turn something on?" he asks her as she agrees, luxuriating in her chair and resting her hair against the wicker frame.

She asks for the remote and he goes to hand it to her and she informs him that she already has a drink downstairs. He tells her not to worry about it, stating that she's got another one in her hand right now as he, again, exits the room. "OK you got that one now," he says again, reiterating that she's not allowed to leave until the timer is up.

Source: TikTok | @debrareisinger

She chuckles right as the video ends. The TikToker gushes about her husband in a caption for the clip, delineating her appreciation for his kind gesture. "He reminds me often why he’s my better half. Entering our final week of wedding planning, he pulls this out," she writes.

Numerous commenters who responded to her video were also gushing about Debra's hubby's surprise.

One person jokingly asked where "the green flag guy" was for the video, so they could highlight was supportive behavior from a significant other is supposed to look like.

Another couldn't believe that Debra was able to hold it together: "I’m sorry but how did you not start sobbing uncontrollably?" Someone else replied: "Respectfully, I’m also in love with your husband now."