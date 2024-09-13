“No One Noticed That I Was Even Gone” — Woman Won’t Leave Job Because of Car Naps

A woman shared a simple reason why she will never leave the job she's in: naps without consequences. TikToker @mangrovemama seems to have struck a nerve with other people on the application who stated that they, too, have decided to reject potentially higher-paying positions for the opportunity to work in chill environments instead.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was gonna quit my job but then I realized that I get away with s--- that you can't do at any other job," she says. The TikToker then goes on to give an example of the type of stuff that would probably get her fired from most other vocations.

"For example, I took a nap in my car for an hour today and no one noticed that I was even gone. So, I'm gonna stay," she says at the end of her 14-second TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Her attitude toward work seems very much in line with a media workplace commentary term that tons of writers love to refer to in recent history: quiet quitting, which is effectively a term for no longer trying to go above and beyond at work with the understanding that that type of behavior may not necessarily be rewarded.

Article continues below advertisement

Many have argued that a growing collective jaded outlook shift toward the idea of upward mobility has fallen upon younger laborers. It seems that fewer and fewer people believe in climbing any type of ladder in order to slowly build a better career for themselves.

There does appear to be conflicting reports about this, however, as Ripple Match states that Gen Z values mentorship and upward mobility in a career more than any other factor in the workplace. However, there have been countless articles referencing how employees are urging other laborers to "job hop" as a means of increasing their salaries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mangrovemama

Basically, the philosophy states that most jobs will max out an employee's earning potential after 2 years. Folks will cease to earn that much more money in their position, so they should continually hop from job to job.

Article continues below advertisement

The longer you work at a company, the less return you'll receive for your position as time progresses. However, if you're currently employed, you tend to be more employable. And while there's a lot of back-and-forth online as to why this is the case or if this is even a good practice for hiring managers to adopt, it seems to be a fact of life.

It's easier to get a job when you already have a job, kind of like why everyone seems to hit on you when you're already in a relationship. Maybe, on a subconscious level, other human beings see that you're in demand and aren't desperate to jump on any opportunity that comes your way.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mangrovemama

In the case of @Mangrovemama's TikTok, it would seem that she has decided to stick with a job that provides her a comfort other gigs wouldn't necessarily afford her.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's difficult to judge from her 14-second clip as to how she truly feels about the workplace responsibilities and daily tasks afforded to her by her current job, one may be able to glean from the "napping" highlight she chose to tout as a big benefit as being the most exciting part of her job.

It doesn't seem like she's working a dream job because, well, the biggest boon of her position is being able to sleep in her car for an hour and not have anyone come and bother her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mangrovemama

Several people who responded to her video shared their own opinions about being in the workplace. One TikToker contextualized their own experience being an employee with this pithy commentary on the state of working. "No fr every time I think about quitting I’m like … I don’t hate my job I hate having a job," they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else seemed to be in the same boat as @MangroveMama, writing that they were effectively getting paid to watch reality TV: "I watched 32 episodes of Love Island at work today ... ima stay."

Another penned that they wouldn't leave their job because they could be late to it and leave before their shift was officially over: "I came in two hours late today ... and still left early. yeah I'll stay."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mangrovemama