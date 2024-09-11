"Should Dump Him" — Man Texts Girlfriend's Roommate at 3 a.m. Requesting She Not Wear Underwear in Kitchen

A guy has been accused of "testing the waters" with a message that he sent to his girlfriend's roommate at 3 a.m. If you can think of any reason why someone is messaging the roommate of their significant other so late and referencing their underwear other than them trying to get laid, then maybe reply to the X (formerly Twitter) thread below, posted by Lala (@ecto_fun).

Maybe you can help save her roommate's relationship with her boyfriend because the dude definitely seems like he was attempting to see if Lala was into him as much as he was into her. But, you take a look at their conversation and see if you think he meant anything other than, "Hey, I think you look hot in your underwear."

my roommates bf. at 3am pic.twitter.com/2ca9OlxZ9X — lala 🦠 (@ecto_fun) September 6, 2024 Source: X | @ecto_fun

Their text message conversation begins with this opening line from her roommate's boyfriend, which reads: "Hey this might sound weird but can you not be in your underwear when I'm over or." This prompted a response from Lala, a pair of messages that were read at 3:49 a.m.

"? i didn't know you were over i was just getting juice and going back to my room." Not stopping the conversation, Lala's roommate's boyfriend penned: "Could you find out from [redacted] if i'm there or coming over or something?"

It's the final message featured in the screenshot that Lala shared to X that got folks convinced this dude was trying to mack it to the woman that his girlfriend lives with: "Because like [insert sweating emoji]."

Just curious as to where he was at 3am to see you getting juice in your underwear. One would assume he would be in bed with his GF in her room. — Jack Fiscarelli 🐱🐬🍢🔥🦩 (@JackFiscarelli) September 7, 2024 Source: X | @JackFiscarelli

Numerous folks thought that the inclusion of the sweat emoji indicated him seeing her in his underwear got him sweating. This means that he was getting excited seeing her in her undies, and consequently, hoped that this would open the door to her acknowledging the way he feels.

Some people thought that it was just flat-out rude of the boyfriend to police what she wears in her own house, and others thought that the man was just asking her to be considerate.

"Ummm not to be weird but he’s saying that as a neg, his 'I’m sweating' emoji is implying he finds you attractive in your underwear and frankly this text was him testing the waters," one person wrote.

If really wanted to communicate his discomfort innocently he should have told his gf to mention it to you. The fact that he didnt say shit to her means this is not a sincere request, he’s tryna hit on you, I’m sorry, I’d avoid him — taco belle (@animalologist) September 6, 2024 Source: X | @animalologist

However, others said that the sweat emoji indicated that he wasn't cool with seeing her in her skivvies and that he was simply acknowledging the awkwardness of the request. "No, to literally any of that. That's not what's happening here," one wrote.

"No it's not. That clearly means 'because like'as in it's kinda inappropriate," another X user wrote. "Or it could mean that it’s uncomfortable for him to request that of the person that actually lives there. And that he’s uncomfortable seeing someone in their underwear …?" another replied.

I’m shocked at the amount of women who think he said this because you’re making him uncomfortable. It’s not. He said this because he liked what he saw and wanted to see where it would go. “Because like 😅” gave it away. Lmao — kayla (@xsugarfoxx) September 6, 2024 Source: X | @xsugarfoxx

"It's awkward and uncomfortable ... not thirsting, you girls are so delusional thinking every man wants you," someone else said. But there was one person who pointed out the obvious: Why would a dude reach out to his girlfriend's roommate at 3 a.m. over "purity concerns." And honest, it's kind of difficult to repudiate that statement: "Everyone get a load of this guy, he thinks it’s normal to contact his girlfriends roommate over 'purity concerns' at 3 a.m."

Out of all the responses Lala received, however, she said the one that ground her gears the most was this one posted by someone who thought it was weird of her to drink juice in the middle of the night.

out of all the things ppl said to me this was the worst what the hell is the matter with u. 3am mango juice is ritual pic.twitter.com/REKg4VmcKN — lala 🦠 (@ecto_fun) September 8, 2024 Source: X | @ecto_fun