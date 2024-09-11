"Should Dump Him" — Man Texts Girlfriend's Roommate at 3 a.m. Requesting She Not Wear Underwear in Kitchen
"I think you should beat him with hammers."
A guy has been accused of "testing the waters" with a message that he sent to his girlfriend's roommate at 3 a.m. If you can think of any reason why someone is messaging the roommate of their significant other so late and referencing their underwear other than them trying to get laid, then maybe reply to the X (formerly Twitter) thread below, posted by Lala (@ecto_fun).
Maybe you can help save her roommate's relationship with her boyfriend because the dude definitely seems like he was attempting to see if Lala was into him as much as he was into her.
But, you take a look at their conversation and see if you think he meant anything other than, "Hey, I think you look hot in your underwear."
Their text message conversation begins with this opening line from her roommate's boyfriend, which reads: "Hey this might sound weird but can you not be in your underwear when I'm over or."
This prompted a response from Lala, a pair of messages that were read at 3:49 a.m.
"? i didn't know you were over i was just getting juice and going back to my room."
Not stopping the conversation, Lala's roommate's boyfriend penned: "Could you find out from [redacted] if i'm there or coming over or something?"
It's the final message featured in the screenshot that Lala shared to X that got folks convinced this dude was trying to mack it to the woman that his girlfriend lives with: "Because like [insert sweating emoji]."
Numerous folks thought that the inclusion of the sweat emoji indicated him seeing her in his underwear got him sweating. This means that he was getting excited seeing her in her undies, and consequently, hoped that this would open the door to her acknowledging the way he feels.
Some people thought that it was just flat-out rude of the boyfriend to police what she wears in her own house, and others thought that the man was just asking her to be considerate.
"Ummm not to be weird but he’s saying that as a neg, his 'I’m sweating' emoji is implying he finds you attractive in your underwear and frankly this text was him testing the waters," one person wrote.
However, others said that the sweat emoji indicated that he wasn't cool with seeing her in her skivvies and that he was simply acknowledging the awkwardness of the request. "No, to literally any of that. That's not what's happening here," one wrote.
"No it's not. That clearly means 'because like'as in it's kinda inappropriate," another X user wrote.
"Or it could mean that it’s uncomfortable for him to request that of the person that actually lives there. And that he’s uncomfortable seeing someone in their underwear …?" another replied.
"It's awkward and uncomfortable ... not thirsting, you girls are so delusional thinking every man wants you," someone else said.
But there was one person who pointed out the obvious: Why would a dude reach out to his girlfriend's roommate at 3 a.m. over "purity concerns."
And honest, it's kind of difficult to repudiate that statement: "Everyone get a load of this guy, he thinks it’s normal to contact his girlfriends roommate over 'purity concerns' at 3 a.m."
Out of all the responses Lala received, however, she said the one that ground her gears the most was this one posted by someone who thought it was weird of her to drink juice in the middle of the night.
What did you think of her roommate's boyfriend's 3 a.m. message? Was the guy honestly trying to tell her to not make things awkward for him walking around in her undies when he was around? Or has he been watching too much of a specific genre on adult-themed sites and now it's gotten him thinking he can live out certain scenarios?