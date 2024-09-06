Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Check the Vents!” — Man Finds Cash in Apartment Wall, Debates Tearing up the Place 'Found all this behind the wall.' By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

In what looks like a scene straight out of Ozark, TikToker Adrian Peru (@adrian.peru) literally found money seeping out of the walls in his apartment wall. It almost looks like the wall is an ATM machine slot, with the slit of paint spewing out dollar bills. He holds up a small white shelf to the camera, explaining how he first made the discovery.

As it turns out, the small shelf fell down, and at first, he noticed a dollar. "I was like, 'What the f---?'" he says as he begins peeling the paint back, revealing large denomination bills beneath the paint. There appears to be stacks of $50 bills in the wall, which he then places down on a desk. The last note in this section is a $2 bill.

"And there's more," he says, peeling back another portion of the wall's paint. "It goes further but I don't ... wanna rip it more," Adrian says as he digs his fingers into the paint as a means of attempting to get to the bills.

It's at this point in the video where Adrian is faced with a dilemma: Does he rip all of the paint off from the wall in the hopes of hitting a big jackpot? Or will the cost to repaint the apartment be more than whatever's hiding in the walls? "There's gotta be more ... I don't know if it's more expensive to just rip it and fix it, but ... that's already a lot," he says, looking down at several $50 bills on the vanity.

Adrian then begins walking through other parts of his apartment, stating that this discovery has him thinking "that there's money in other spots." He then heads out to the hallway and points out how some portions of the walls appear to be raised. "I don't know if you could tell, but, the walls are super patched up," he says.

He then points to an indentation in the wall, "Right here, what is that covering? It's super hollow," he says, knocking against it. "I don't know if it's worth me, I'm not gonna break my ... all my walls but, if there's money in that hollow spot, there's probably money in all these," he says, pointing out the other indentations in the apartment.

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

"That's exactly how it was where I had the other hole." In a follow up video, titled "Day 2 of mining," Adrian reports back on what he found in his home. Instead of peeling off massive patches of paint, he, instead, decided to scrape away at some parts just to see if there was money hiding underneath the surface.

He said that the initial spot with the shelf was the only place he found a sizable amount of cash. While he did find money painted in another part of the house, it wasn't much: just a dollar that he ended up ripping. It did leave a noticeable chip, however, which seems to have dissuaded him from further damaging the apartment.

"I don't want to waste the money that I have left fixing the wall. 'Cause I already spent some of the money," he says. The clip then cuts back to him showing off a camera he purchased at Best Buy for his YouTube channel. Adrian says he's now left with about $500 and even though he doesn't want to mess up his apartment's walls any further, there was a portion that piqued his interest.

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

"I'm just super curious about one spot. Cause this spot was a big air bubble. You see all the wrinkles?" he says, pointing his camera lens to the upper corner portion of the wall. Indeed, there's a large air bubble that, especially after spotting his previous find, seems to have some green, flat goodness lying underneath.

"When it rained one time it was big air bubble, I'm talking all this and we just flattened it out. So I'm thinking if there's money somewhere ... might be there. I just don't wanna make a bunch of holes for nothing. 'Cause, I spent a lot already at Best Buy and this is all I have left."

Numerous TikTokers responded to his video wondering just why in the world would Adrian broadcast finding money in the walls of his apartment. One person penned: "Why are you so loud about this sir?"

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

Honestly, if the find is genuine, this definitely seems like a cautionary example of the person in a gangster flick who probably should've kept quiet about his good fortune. Because hiding money in the walls either sounds like something a paranoid grandma does ... or a gangster. And if it's someone who put sizable amounts of cash in the walls of their old trap house, Adrian might want to think twice about keeping the videos online.

Of course, there were folks who thought this was all a ploy from Adrian to try and drum up some views for his YouTube channel. He planted the money there and now he's trying to get followers to migrate over to another social media platform to watch his content: "I see he has a YT channel so he needed content for it and he planted this money to get his audience."