Nara Smith Says She's "Absolutely Done" Having Kids After Becoming a Mother of Three Nara and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, have had three children since their 2020 wedding. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2024, 6:06 p.m. ET

2024 was the year the world (at least those of us on TikTok) was introduced to influencer Nara Smith. Nara, a model-turned-Mormon mommy blogger, grew her following by sharing her life with her husband, fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, and their traditional, or "trad wife" values. She also routinely sends the internet into a frenzy with her made-from-scratch recipes. Nara has put her own spin on everything from Cheez-Itz to a cup of cola, all while looking incredibly chic.

While the TikTok sensation has proven she can make various foods from scratch, she's also experienced having multiple buns in the oven. Since marrying Lucky in 2020, Nara has become a mother to three little ones. Here's what to know about Nara's kids and what she's said about her and her husband having more in the future.

Who are Nara Smith's kids?

Nara and Lucky often get attention for their eccentric interests, and their kids' names are no exception. A few months after their 2020 wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, Rumble Honey. In 2022, their second child, Slim Easy, was born in 2022, and, in April 2024, Nara gave birth to their third child, Whimsy Lou. Lucky also has a daughter, Gravity Blue, from his previous relationship with model Stormi Bree.

Shortly after Whimsy was born, Nara acknowledged her and Lucky's name selections on TikTok. She admitted their kids' names were already unique, but the names she and Lucky considered were "a little bit out there" for even their standards.

"We were almost gonna name her Tank," Nara said. "And then I love the name Bow, as in B-o-w as a second name. I also really like fruit names," she continued. "So I love the names Lemon, Plum, and Clementine. I also really liked Pippin, or Pip for short. Dottie, or Dot for short. And then Ivy, as well. Just because that would've almost been my name."

Nara Smith said she and Lucky are "absolutely done" having kids.

Nara and Lucky's third child, Whimsy, was the couple's third in their four-year marriage and, apparently, their last. In the couple's August 2024 feature with GQ, Nara revealed that they were no longer pursuing their original plan of having a family of six kids.

"After Whimsy, we are absolutely done now," she told the outlet "Having toddlers is the best sort of birth control, because they're wild." Lucky agreed with his wife, adding, "We feel like we couldn't be as good of parents if we added in any more."

Now that they're done family planning, the couple is focused on their careers and finding the perfect home for their family (since Nara can't make it herself). In September 2024, the influencer announced that the family was relocating to Connecticut after spending several years in Texas. And while Nara isn't interested in having more kids, she has no qualms about becoming a mom at 19, as she said she's always wanted to "grow" with her kids.