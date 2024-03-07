Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Nara Smith Is a Popular Influencer, but Accounts Differ Over Her Actual Age — Here's What We Know Influencer Nara Smith claims to be 22 in a 2024 TikTok, but some evidence seems to suggest that she may be older. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 7 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We may claim to know everything there is to know about popular influencers. After all, these IRL internet personalities tend to put almost their entire lives in the spotlight as they share personal life updates and even some private information (within reason) about what they have going on. Someone's entire life can end up being content, for better or for worse, and influencers may share as much of it as possible, even if they end up going too far sometimes.

Of course, this is the internet. As such, you have to take practically everything on it with a grain of salt, especially when you're faced with a dearth of reliable information. Just as a person shouldn't be expected to share everything about their lives on the internet, some folks may not share all the facts or even the most accurate ones. To wit, influencer Nara Smith has had her age questioned by fans recently. How old is she for real? Here's what we know so far about her real age.

Source: Getty Images Nara Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue

What is Nara Smith's real age?

Nara Smith is an active influencer with over 3.2 million followers on her TikTok (@naraazizasmith) and 1.2 million followers on Instagram (@naraazizadi). She typically posts life vlogs, baking videos, make-up videos, and has even done time-lapses of her pregnancies. She often makes it a point to mention that she's in her early 20s with three young toddlers to raise, which is quite a feat on its own.

In a video posted on March 5, 2024, Nara revealed her birthday and age. According to her, she was born on Sept. 27, 2001, and is currently 22 years old. She was born in South Africa and was raised in Germany. During her career in modeling, she met the man she would eventually marry in 2020.

While she has plenty of fans and supporters on her side, many of them have questioned how old she really is. It hasn't been a point of controversy in her career, but it is a topic of some concern within her community. In her TikTok, one person joked, "There's no way you're 22. I'm 22 in college with a boyfriend and a cat." Many were even shocked to learn that she was born in 2001, to begin with.

In fact, some folks have pointed out some inconsistencies in reports on her age. On TikTok, @ajforn pointed out that an article on Nara's 2020 wedding reported that she was 24 at the time of her marriage. That would make her about 28 years old now. Some claim that the article could have easily misreported her age, but there is no clear-cut evidence to prove it one way or the other.