Reesa Teesa Shared Her Dating Preferences Amid "Who TF Did I Marry" Fame The influencer said the next man she dates should be "honest" and have "all his teeth and no felonies." By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 6 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

In an age when everyone says influencer fame is fleeting, Reesa Teesa, real name Taresa Johnson, proves that fame only requires time, effort, and one incredible story. Reesa Teesa’s TikTok series, “Who TF Did I Marry,” is undoubtedly the gift that keeps on giving for the ATL-ien. Reesa has received national praise since discussing how she met, married, and divorced her ex-husband, Jerome “Legion” McCoy.

Reesa's story has received national praise, appearing on The Tamron Hall Show and GMA, plus a cover story with The Cut. Additionally, Reesa inked a deal with CAA as one of the renowned agencies' talents. The deal came after the law enforcement professional confirmed in a TikTok that she’s not quitting her day job, though that could certainly change.

In the meantime, Reesa has opened up about more details regarding her life, including if she’s back on the prowl after surviving Legion. See what the content creator has said about dating.

Is Reesa Teesa dating anyone?

In her TikTok saga, Reesa stated that she and Legion divorced in late 2021. Understandably, she isn’t dating anyone now and said on her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show that she was taking her time being single and getting to know herself post-divorce.

While Reesa isn’t in a relationship yet, she knows what she wants in a partner and even more about what she doesn’t like. During a video for The Cut, Reesa dropped some of her “essential dating tips” that include a man who is “on time,” texts her to confirm the date the day of, and knows “just because you paid doesn’t mean you get laid.” Reesa also shared that the new man must check the following boxes.

“I need him to be honest,” Reesa said. “I also need him to have a sense of humor, a 401 (K), and a really good job. It would be great if he had all his teeth and no felonies.”

Reesa Teesa’s ex-husband, Jerome McCoy, is supporting a possible lawsuit against her.

As Reesa navigates the dating streets amid her newfound fame, she remains grateful for the millions of people who liked, commented, and shared her videos. The series quickly became a social media firestorm, with Ghosts actor Danielle Pinnock already auditioning for the part of what will inevitably be Lifetime’s finest work.

Reesa has shared the highs and lows of her rise to virality in her daytime TV interviews.

On Tamron, the host stated Reesa couldn’t say her ex-husband’s name on her press run and is pursuing legal action against her.

According to TMZ, her ex, Jerome, met with attorneys at the hospital where he works as a PR professional, who told him Reesa’s story may have “damaged” the company’s reputation. While Jerome said he would be “supportive” of his company’s actions against Reesa, he didn’t share if he would sue her, though it could be an option.

Reesa Teesa has addressed the negative commentary since “Who TF Did I Marry?”

Meanwhile, Reesa is also dealing with another supposed he-man-woman hater, Charlamagne Tha God. During another part of her Tamron interview, Reesa addressed comments Charlamagne made on The Breakfast Club, in which he referred to Reesa as a “big back” and suggested Reesa being a plus-size woman made her worthy of the betrayal she said her ex put her through.

“There was a very famous personality that called me a big back, talking about my weight,” she said. “I feel like how I look should not dictate whether or not I deserve what I went through. So, that was disappointing and hurtful, especially the one with the more famous personality. I’m more than just my weight.”

Amid the backlash he received from Reesa and her supporters, Charlamagne apologized on-air for disturbing Reesa’s “peace.”