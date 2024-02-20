The "Who TF Did I Marry" TikTok Drama Continues: Viral Husband's Ex-Wife Tells of His Criminal Past

In February 2024, a woman on TikTok named Reesa Teesa captivated millions of virtual bystanders with her video saga, “Who Tf Did I Marry?” Through over 50 10-minute videos on her account, Reesa described how she discovered her ex-husband, whom she referred to as “Legion,” was a pathological liar. According to Reesa, Legion lied about how much money he had in the bank, his career, and even how many times he was married.

Article continues below advertisement

Within days, a TikTok sleuth named Danni (@dannih_19) revealed on her account that “Legion’s” real name is Jerome David McCoy. Additionally, one of Jerome’s ex-wives, LaToya Averett, whom Reesa mentioned in her TikToks, told her side of the story on the app, along with Jerome’s ex-stepson.

Source: TikTok/@reesamteesa Reesa Teesa discussing her ex-husband, Jerome McCoy

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jerome McCoy’s ex-wife?

As Reesa explained on TikTok, she and Jerome met in March 2020. In January 2021, the pair were married, and Reesa said things between them worsened quickly.

During their six-month union, Reesa allegedly discovered several unsettling details about her ex-husband, including how he lied about his grandmother dying of COVID (she passed in 2008), how he didn’t have any sisters as he had led her to believe, and that he lied about his “first wife’s” daughter dying of COVID, which allegedly prompted him to send his ex $2,000.

Article continues below advertisement

After being fed up with her husband’s lies, Reesa looked into his background. In addition to finding out that his ex’s daughter was alive and well following a phone conversation with the woman, she searched for his grandmother’s obituary. On the obituary, Reesa learned Jerome had been married to another woman outside the ex she knew about. The woman’s name, according to the document, was LaToya.

Article continues below advertisement

Reesa discovered that LaToya and Jerome were together until 2015 and lived in Rhode Island during their relationship, something he never disclosed to Reesa. She also saw that, unlike Jerome’s real second wife, Jerome filed to divorce LaToya, which we can confirm is true, per Clayton County, Georgia’s divorce records. Reesa also said Jerome and LaToya had restraining orders against one another during their split.

Article continues below advertisement

LaToya Averett addressed her and Jerome’s divorce on TikTok.

Court records show Jerome filed for divorce on Dec. 8, 2017. He and LaToya finalized the divorce on Feb. 28, 2018, and have seemingly had no contact with each other since. As Reesa said about the divorce that she knew about, records indicate Jerome requested a “pauper’s affidavit” for the divorce due to lack of funds. Amid the unwanted attention she received from Reesa’s “Who TF Did I Marry” story, LaToya felt compelled to speak out about her “past life” once and for all.

In her 7:32 TikTok, LaToya confirmed she and Jerome were married and hadn’t been in contact in nearly a decade. She also agreed with Reesa’s allegations that Jerome is “manipulative” and said her ex “tried to ruin my life.” “He had family turn against me because he wanted to tell people lies about me and things of that nature,” LaToya said. “And unfortunately, he's very, very good at what he does. It took me many, many, many years to get past that.”

Article continues below advertisement

LaToya added that she was now “healed” from her and Jerome’s marriage, though she admitted seeing her ex in the spotlight has felt like “cutting me back open with a dagger.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also said that while Jerome did file for divorce, the only reason he did was that she feared for her life and didn’t want Jerome to know where she lived. LaToya described Jerome as a “pathological liar” who needed to be “locked away” and revealed he had been arrested for a heinous crime before their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerome McCoy was arrested for impersonating a police officer in 2015.

Reesa alluded to Jerome’s checkered past in her TikTok series. However, she didn’t delve into several of his arrests, including the one in October 2015 when he was arrested in Clayton County for “impersonating a police officer.” Jerome’s case states that bail was set for $8,000, and was later given a warrantless charge.

Six months after his arrest for impersonating an Atlanta police officer, Jerome was arrested again for “criminal trespassing.” Around the same time, he had LaToya’s son, Tashawn Lopes, arrested following a dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerome McCoy’s stepson said Reesa Teesa is “100 percent telling the truth” in her “Who TF Did I Marry?” TikTok.

In addition to Jerome’s ex-wife LaToya speaking out about her experiences with him, her son, Tashawn, shared his side of the story via TikTok. Tashawn said in his initial video that, as his mother stated, Jerome was arrested for impersonating a police officer. He also said Jerome had him arrested for “putting his hands on him” after Jerome allegedly threatened LaToya in front of him.

Article continues below advertisement

Tashawn shared that Jerome called Clayton County’s police on him, leading to his arrest. Clayton County’s records state Jerome was arrested on four counts on July 6, 2015: “Battery-Family Violence, Battery, Simple Battery-Family Violence, and Simple Battery.” In August 2015, Tashawn pleaded not guilty to the charges, and in October 2015, the case was ruled “Nolle Prossed,” or “to be unwilling to prosecute.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tashawn stated in his video that everything Reesa accused Jerome of is “100 percent true.” He’s also gone live on TikTok several times to discuss his issues with Jerome in more detail.