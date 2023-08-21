Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Social Media Influencers Tessa and Meche Are Beefing Real Bad — Here's Why What's the tea on ATM? The drama between influencers Meche and Tessa is heating up. Here's everything you need to know about their beef! By Pretty Honore Aug. 21 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@marissadeyavhe_; Instagram/@tessa0rtega

TeenTokers are the leaders of the new school. Some of the most famous influencers on the platform are under the age of 18. Let’s take Travis Barker’s teenage daughter, Alabama, and her ex-BFF, Aya, for example. The duo were thick as thieves — that was until their online beef began.

Now, another pair of influencer girlies are feuding. TeenTokers Amanda, Tessa, and Meche make up the TikTok group ATM. However, beef between Meche and Tessa forced the group to break up. The internet is invested in what really happened between the two and we have details on the drama. Read on for more!

Here’s what *REALLY* happened between Tessa and Meche of ATM — their beef explained.

Tessa and Meche's drama may not have begun with a boy, but it was apparently the reason their beef finally boiled over. In the past, Meche was romantically linked to influencer El Compa Angell. But in August, a video of Tessa and Angel sharing a kiss surfaced online. Later, Tessa took to TikTok Live to defend herself against claims that she had stolen her best friend’s man. According to Tessa, the kiss was “more of an in-the-moment thing” and “it just happened.”

“If you hang out with someone — like opposite same gender or whatever — if you're attracted to them, you're obviously going to gain feelings for them as well,” Tessa said in the video.“So it is what it is. And I can't go back on that.” Tessa added that she technically didn’t do anything wrong because Meche and Angel’s relationship was only for show.

“They never had anything. Literally at all,” she went on. “They never kissed they never did anything. They barely met in person in Arizona. They went on live with each other learning for the views, for the clout.”

During the live stream, Tessa also suggested that Meche isn’t who she claims to be. “It's the fact that when you meet her in person, it's like you're not who you really are.” Amid the drama, Meche and Tessa’s true ages were revealed. Apparently, they're much younger than we've been led to believe.

How old are Tessa and Meche? The social media stars’ ages were finally revealed.

Tessa, Meche, and Angel’s love triangle may have broken up the BFFs forever. This is especially true now that Tessa spilled the tea about Meche’s real age. The former caught flack for the age difference between her, 15, and Angel, 18, but Tessa said Meche was just as guilty. While we thought Meche was 18, she’s actually 16 and had allegedly even "photoshopped" her birth certificate.