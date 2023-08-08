Home > Viral News > Influencers The Truth About Why Alabama Barker Is Beefing With Her Ex-BFF Aya Alabama Barker and her ex-BFF Aya were TeenTok's favorite duo — until they weren't. So, why are Alabama and Aya beefing now? Read to find out. By Pretty Honore Aug. 8 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alabamaluellabarker; Instagram/@ayaatanjali

There is some piping hot tea brewing on TikTok and Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama is at the center. Early in life, Alabama was well on her way to pop stardom. However, a lot has changed since the pro skating heir dropped her first single several years ago. Alabama is all grown up now and she’s far from the teenaged pop sensation we once knew.

She gained popularity on social media after her TikTok videos went viral. But with fame comes controversy and Alabama has found herself in hot water on more than one occasion. From accusations of Blackfishing and cultural appropriation to relationship drama, our good sis stays in some mess. Most recently, she found herself at the center of celebrity gossip due to a falling out with her ex-BFF. So, why are the TikTok stars beefing?

The beef between Alabama Barker and Aya explained.

Euphoria may or may not return for Season 3, and I’m not crying, you are. That said, Distractify has the daily dose of high school drama you didn’t know you needed. The gworls are fighting on TikTok and it’s all over Alabama and Aya’s alleged beef. You see, Alabama and Aya were two of TeenTok’s favorite duos — that was until they weren't. It’s unclear what started the beef between the two, but their feud has the internet buzzing.

Aya claims that Alabama has tried to make her look like “a fan” in the past, but there’s apparently, there's more to it than that. Several screenshots, leaked DMs, and sneak disses later, their beef is still cooking.

Following the release of Ice Spice’s “Deli” video, in which Aya was featured, Alabama threw some shade on Instagram Live. “I would hate to be a behind-the-scenes girl in a music video,” she said before panning to another girl who adds that it’s “embarrassing.” Fans also speculate that their beef has something to do with Alabama’s ex-boyfriend, DD Osama.

The truth about Alabama Barker’s ex-boyfriend, DD Osama, and her ex-BFF Aya.

Alabama seemingly made her relationship with DD Osama official when she referred to him as her "husband" on social media. During their short-lived relationship, rumors about DD and Aya surfaced and sent the internet into a tizzy.