Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kourtney Kardashian Alabama Barker Likes to Keep Her Relationship Status Private — Is She Single? Who is Alabama Barker dating? With almost 4 million TikTok followers, Travis Barker's daughter is becoming a social media star. By Distractify Staff Aug. 8 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, is working to carve her own lane in the entertainment industry. Currently, the 17-year-old — a self-proclaimed "entrepreneur" per her social media bios — boasts almost 4 million followers on TikTok. If you've been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian Barker's stepdaughter, Alabama regularly shares videos of herself lip-syncing on the app. And taking a page from her dad's book, Alabama has seemingly caught the music bug.

Article continues below advertisement

Though she's not a drummer like her Blink-182 dad, Alabama shared a clip of herself on TikTok lip-syncing to an original rap. So, with Alabama's growing fanbase, it's no wonder that fans are curious if she's currently dating anyone. Alabama's brother Landon Barker is currently dating influencer Charli D'Amelio. So, is Alabama dating anyone in the industry?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Alabama Barker dating?

Though Alabama is pretty active on social media, the young starlet seems to prefer to keep her dating life private. However, Alabama was most recently linked to teen DD Osama, but the two reportedly split up after Coachella in April 2023. DD Osama is a 16-year-old rapper from New York City, N.Y. In a since-deleted April Instagram post, Alabama captioned a snap of herself, "S.I.N.G.L.E. again."

Right now Alabama seems to be focused on expanding her career and business ventures. The teen was featured alongside her dad in a Complex interview in July 2023. In the interview, Bama and her dad chatted about music, memories, and potential baby names for Travis and Kourtney's baby boy due in the fall of 2023. Though she was not too taken with the name "Rocky 13," like her dad suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker claps back an internet criticism for her rap video.

In May 2023, Alabama released a video of herself rapping to her own recording. But the rap song was met with a lot of criticism from internet trolls. In a since-deleted video, the rising star clapped back at her haters. "I'm tired of people saying I don't know anything about rap music, I wasn't raised around rap music, I wasn't anything," she said (via PEOPLE). "So, let's take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well."

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama showed her receipts, telling her followers the slew of tours she went on because of her dad. "So, the first thing that I'm going to point out is this tour. This tour was when I was about 5 years old," Alabama said, showing her followers a picture of her and Nicki Minaj during Lil Wayne's 2011 I Am Music II Tour. "[I was] 5 years old watching her set every day. I knew every lyric."

"Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything," she added. "So, for the people that say, 'Oh, she doesn't know anything about rap music. She didn't grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?' I've been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock."

Article continues below advertisement