Travis Barker's Kids Stay Loyal to Him During Feud With Mom Shanna Moakler

The world was surprised (and confused) when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became an item. Some fans still want Kourtney to get back with the father of her children, Scott Disick . But however fans may feel, it seems that Kourtney and Travis aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

It's not just fans who are wondering what's going on with the couple. Friends and family have also questioned if the couple is the real deal — including Shanna Moakler, the mother of Travis’s kids. What does Shanna think of Kourtney and Travis? What do their kids think? We have all the details below!

Travis Barker’s children are at the center of his decisions.

Although their dad may be a bit unconventional when it comes to his career, love life, and overall lifestyle, there is one thing that Travis Barker’s kids always know, and that's that he loves them more than anything.

Article continues below advertisement

Landon, Alabama, and their stepsister, Atiana, have always been Travis’s number one priority. He even bought a home near their school when he and ex Shanna Moakler were in the midst of a messy divorce. "I bought a home that's very close to my children's school, so when she's with the kids, she's there; when I'm with the kids, I'm there. There's no making them travel back and forth to different houses," he told People in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement