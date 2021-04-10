Travis Barker's Latest Tattoo Is a Super Sweet Declaration of Love for Kourtney

Travis has a reported total of 102 tattoos, so here are a few of the most visible and what they mean.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has made headlines once more, not for his music but his most recent declaration of love to his current girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian . The musician has many tattoos and often gets them to represent significant people or inspirational moments in his life.

Travis' most recent tattoo is dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian, his girlfriend.

In an Instagram post on April 9, 2021, Kourtney revealed the tattoo, her name "Kourtney," in cursive on Travis's rib cage. The pair have been very public about their relationship, and fans have speculated whether they would marry, having known each other for much longer than their six-month relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Travis has gotten tattoos to remind him of significant people in his life. In 2005 upon the birth of his daughter Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, he got a tattoo on his wrist with the word "Alabama" written across it. He also has her likeness inked on his back. The same is true for Travis' son Landon, whom he also shares with Shanna.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis also has several large tattoos dedicated to his love of cars and car racing, including a race flag tattoo on the left side of his neck, the word "Cadillac" on his right torso, and a 1947 Cadillac emblem also on his right torso. Cadillacs are significant to Travis because he has reportedly said that the Cadillac is the only car he will ever drive, and he is an avid collector.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

On the top of his chest, close to the collarbone, Travis has "can i say" tattooed for his favorite band as a teenager Dag Nasty. He has since released a memoir with "can i say" in the title as a reference to the band. A boombox tattoo covering most of his stomach is also a reference to his love of music, which he's made his career since 1993.

Travis also has the words "Self Made" inked on his knuckles, a tattoo he got in 2000. The meaning is pretty self-explanatory, and reportedly Travis wanted the words to represent how he has worked his way up in the world. He also has a "Blessed" tattoo directly under his eye, which he said in an Instagram post, "I’m blessed and I thank God for every day for everything that happens for me."

Article continues below advertisement

On March 26, 2021, Travis revealed to Instagram he had gotten another tattoo on his right thigh that reads, "You're so cool!" from the film True Romance. The quote is supposed to be instead of "I love you," and it might even be a more subtle tribute to Kourtney Kardashian, although this theory is unconfirmed.