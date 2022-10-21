The Island Boys Are Constantly Beefing With Other Influencers
In 2021, twin brothers Franky (rap name: KodiyakRedd) and Alex (rap name: Flyysouljah) Venegas captivated TikTok with a clip of them singing poolside. The name of the song they were singing, "Island Boys," quickly became the duo's identity.
While their vocals weren't exactly up to par, their lyrics were catchy. And as a result, they garnered a lot of attention on the platform. But lately, the news surrounding Franky and Alex hasn't been all that positive. Keep scrolling to see what they've been up to.
The Island Boys have some major beef with Jake Paul and his brother, Logan.
In December 2021, the rap duo found themself in hot water with boxer and social media personality Jake Paul and his brother, Logan Paul.
They initially clashed with Logan, who had invited them to his podcast, IMPAULSIVE. During the recording, Logan's co-host George Janko seemed to offend the brothers when he suggested that they start investing their money in case their music career falls through.
Franky and Alex did not like that advice and stormed out. As they left, Alex can be heard saying, "You know me from Island Boys, but you know I'm thugging, bro, right?"
Later that month, the brothers went to watch Jake Paul (who at the time they were still chummy with) fight professional boxer Tyron Woodley in a match in Tampa, Fla.
However, they allegedly threw their shoes and caused a big commotion during the match. They ended up being kicked out. In a now-deleted TikTok, the Island Boys claimed that that never happened.
That incident, along with the podcast drama, caused Jake to cut them off.
The Island Boys also have beef with TikTok star Bryce Vine after a video call between the three of them grew vulgar.
Furthermore, in February, a friend of the Island Boys, Andrew James Thomas, was arrested at their house in connection to the murder of an 8-year-old girl, per WPBF 25.
Franky and Alex were not associated with the murder, but their friendship with Thomas definitely didn't shine them in the best light.
The latest Island Boy drama occurred in September, and this time it was between the brothers themselves. Per Dextero, the twins got into an argument during a live stream just one month after they started living separately.
However, it appears they've reconciled as they recently filmed the video below together. "I thought they got a divorce," one user teased in the comments.
Who are the Franky and Alex Venegas's parents?
Per Music in Minnesota, Franky and Alex's dad passed away when they were 6 years old. They were raised by a single mom.
During a podcast episode of No Jumper, the brothers admitted that they acted out while growing up. "We was out of control," Alex said. Both brothers have gotten in trouble for burglaries, robberies, and stealing cars. Franky also noted he had a few drug charges against him.
What's the net worth of the Island Boys?
Although they may not have a record deal, the Island Boys do have some money to their name. Various sources share conflicting numbers, but their combined net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $500,000 and $2 million.
While it might not be as much as they hoped for, it just proves that you can still make a living off TikTok.