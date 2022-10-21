The Island Boys Are Constantly Beefing With Other Influencers

In 2021, twin brothers Franky (rap name: KodiyakRedd) and Alex (rap name: Flyysouljah) Venegas captivated TikTok with a clip of them singing poolside. The name of the song they were singing, "Island Boys," quickly became the duo's identity.

While their vocals weren't exactly up to par, their lyrics were catchy. And as a result, they garnered a lot of attention on the platform. But lately, the news surrounding Franky and Alex hasn't been all that positive. Keep scrolling to see what they've been up to.