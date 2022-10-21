Dixie D’Amelio Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

“I didn’t realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week,” Dixie went on. “But it really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships and just who I am as a person.”

Dixie told followers that her PMDD symptoms will be apparent in upcoming episodes of her family’s reality series, Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, now in its second season. “It’s very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show,” she said.