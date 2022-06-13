Dixie D'Amelio on Being Compared to Sister Charli and What Inspired Her New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

TikTok star–turned–pop singer Dixie D'Amelio is not letting the naysayers stand in her way — not anymore. The 20-year-old influencer has become a household name alongside her younger sister Charli D'Amelio after the latter blew up on the popular social media app for posting viral dance videos.

Now, the D'Amelio sisters have taken their success and marketed their careers into becoming full business moguls. However, Dixie (the self-proclaimed "non-dancer" of the pair) has streamlined into the music industry and is hoping to make her mark, outside of the D'Amelio TikTok name.