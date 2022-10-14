This Video of a Woman Who Had 23 Contact Lenses in Her Eye Just Went Viral
This is your reminder to take your contact lenses out before bed. Seriously. It doesn't matter if you wear daily contacts or biweekly ones. Take them out like they're cookies burning in the oven. Because if you don't, you run the risk of getting an eye infection. Or in this woman's case, going viral because you've made a very dangerous and embarrassing mistake!
Long story short, one elderly woman forgot to take her contacts out. And then she put new ones in. And then seemingly repeated this for more than 20 days. And now she serves as an example of what not to do if you wear contacts.
Keep scrolling to watch a video of her ophthalmologist removing clumps and clumps of lenses from her eye.
An ophthalmologist removed 23 contact lenses from a patient's eye.
An ophthalmologist in Newport Beach, Calif., recently removed 23 contact lenses from a patient's eye. She penned an essay for Insider about her experience. She also shared a video on Instagram (which has since gone viral) of her removing the lenses from the patient's eye.
In her essay, Dr. Katerina Kurteeva explained that a patient in her mid-70s, who wore contact lenses, came into her office one day complaining that her eye was in pain — as if there was something stuck in it.
She first did a routine eye exam on the patient but didn't find anything. Then Dr. Kurteeva decided to check underneath the woman's eyelids, as foreign objects can sometimes get stuck there.
She used a tool called an eyelid speculum to keep both lids held open as she searched for anything abnormal.
Eureka! She found the issue.
A couple of contact lenses were stuck together under the patient's eyelid. Dr. Kurteeva tapped her assistant to record her removing the lenses. At first, she only thought it would only be a couple of lenses, but they kept on coming. She gently used a Q-tip to remove them.
The patient felt better almost immediately. She claimed she had forgotten to take her lenses out. Per Dr. Kurteeva, the patient was very lucky to not have suffered permanent eye damage.
In total, she removed 23 contact lenses from the woman's eye. In the video, they appeared yellowish-green. However, that was because Dr. Kurteeva had put a stain on the patient's eyes that discolored them —and not because they turned green while stuck under her eyelid.
In the comment section of the video, many people poked fun at the situation. Even 1-800 Contacts tweeted about it.
However, not everyone was quick to mock. "I’ve done this. Fell asleep with my contacts in. Woke up and couldn’t see, thought it fell out. Turns out it was just stuck to my eye and was blurry. I put a second pair in but still couldn’t see. That’s when I realized," wrote one user.
Another wrote: "Actually common. I’ve seen this one too many times at the office I used to work at." Others claimed it was a miracle she didn't lose her eyesight.
So, what's the moral of the story? Take those contact lenses out! And if you're forgetful, set a reminder on your phone.