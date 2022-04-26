This Video of the Island Boys' Group Kiss Has Us ConcernedBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 26 2022, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
In 2021, South Florida twin bros Franky (@Kodiyakredd) and Alex (@Flyysoulja) Venegas, who became known as the Island Boys, went viral on TikTok for their freestyle song "Island Boy.”
In the now-iconic clip, they were seen performing shirtless in a pool. Users became captivated by them, not only for their catchy tune, but their one-of-a-kind hairstyles and heavily inked bodies.
Their song quickly became the subject of tweets and memes across the internet. Although, many folks may have found their song entertaining for the wrong reasons. Saturday Night Live even tapped Pete Davidson to parody them for a skit.
But now Franky and Alex are making headlines for a different reason. The Island Boys are back for a new video, but it's not a music video. It's actually kind of disturbing. Keep scrolling.
The Island Boys are seen kissing each other in viral video.
The Island Boys have a new video out, and we kind of wish we didn't watch it. In the clip, twins Franky and Alex, along with two other women, are all seen kissing each other at the same time while partying on a boat.
The clip, which has been shared by the Instagram channel Def Noodles, became flooded with comments from concerned fans.
"Everytime I see them, I’m majorly disappointed and learn about it against my will," one user wrote. "Could’ve gone my entire life without seeing this," another added. Meanwhile, a third said: "I miss 10 seconds ago when I didn’t know this existed."
It seems the general consensus is that they took the definition of brotherly love too far.
The Island Boys have a reputation for acting out.
Per Music in Minnesota, Franky and Alex's dad passed away when they were 6 years old. They were raised by a single mother and they sometimes got into trouble growing up and acted out. This may be part of the reason why they had no qualms engaging in a group kiss with each other.
While giving your brother a smooch isn't a crime, incest, marrying, having sex with a blood relative in Florida is a third-degree felony. Most likely, this was all a joke considering the brothers may have been under the influence during this outing or were unaware they were being filmed. However, it's definitely not the type of content anyone saw coming.