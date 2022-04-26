In 2021, South Florida twin bros Franky (@Kodiyakredd) and Alex (@Flyysoulja) Venegas, who became known as the Island Boys, went viral on TikTok for their freestyle song "Island Boy.”

In the now-iconic clip, they were seen performing shirtless in a pool. Users became captivated by them, not only for their catchy tune, but their one-of-a-kind hairstyles and heavily inked bodies.