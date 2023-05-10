Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Yes, Tayler Holder and Bryce Hall Do Have Beef — Here's Why TikTok stars Tayler Holder and Bryce Hall are not friends. The men appear to have drama following some very serious allegations made against Tayler. By Kelly Corbett May 10 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault. TikToker and former Hype House collective creator Tayler Holder rose to fame in 2020 for comedic sketches and being goofy with his fans. He quickly became acquainted with other popular influencers in the Los Angeles area like Sway House founder Bryce Hall. But it wasn't too long before the men started to have bad blood. What prompted their drama? We've got the details below.

Tayler Holder and Bryce Hall's drama peaked after Tayler sent out cease and desist letters.

In 2022, rumors started going around that Tayler had sexually assaulted multiple victims, which is what is believed to have prompted the beef between Tayler and Bryce. Holder has denied these claims, As word went around, many TikTokers unfollowed Tayler, including Bryce.

Tayler then began sending cease and desist orders around the creator community. “He sent me a cease and desist, and I’ll tell you right now, nobody’s talking about you, bro. I have never personally went out of my way to talk s--t about Tayler behind his back. If anything, I would say it to his face," said Bryce in a February 2022 video shared on Twitter by Drama Alert.

Bryce Hall confirms he got a cease and desist from Tayler Holder! #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/dDVD6qZNj7 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 4, 2022

These orders were presumably sent out to TikTokers to ask them to stop talking about the allegations made against Holder. And Bryce was definitely unhappy that he was sent one.

In May of that year, Bryce told TMZ that he could never be friends with Holder "after the s--t he's done," seemingly referring to the sexual assault allegations and subsequent cease and desist orders. Bryce also called Tayler out for promoting his music and reaching out to the media instead of worrying about the "lawsuits on his name."

Two months later, Bryce got word that Holder wanted to box him. Bryce tweeted that he would down for it if Tayler responded to the sexual assault allegations and made a public statement about why he sent out all those cease and desist letters. This match was never believed to have happened.

Hey @TaylorHoldsballs I heard you were reaching out for a boxing match! I’m down under a few conditions:

- Whoever sells more tickets gets all the $$$

- You make a public statement to why you sent all your friends cease and desist letters

- You respond to the SA allegations :) — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) July 14, 2022

While there is likely more to the men's feud and details that are being kept quiet, the fact of the matter appears to be that Bryce doesn't want to be associated with Tayler in any way whatsoever. In a May 2023 interview with George Janko, Bryce said, "I just don't want to give that kid anything else," when asked about where they stand.