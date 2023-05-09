Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast Source: Instagram/@mrbeast MrBeast Is Giving Away Thousands in Exchange for Shares to Instagram Stories MrBeast is getting posted across Instagram right now as users try to win some of the money that he's giving away for his birthday. By Joseph Allen May 9 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Whether you follow him or not, one algorithm or another has likely served you some MrBeast content at some point. The YouTuber is famous for using his fabulous wealth to become a content creator who comes up with unique challenges that often involve cash giveaways.

One of MrBeast's latest challenges is also the simplest. Keep reading to learn why everyone is posting MrBeast. He's suddenly showing up in everyone's stories.

Why is everyone posting MrBeast?

In a recent post on his own Instagram page, MrBeast announced that he would be celebrating his 25th birthday, which was on May 7, 2023, by giving away $10,000 each to five different people. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has made the rules behind this challenge fairly straightforward. All you need to do to be entered to win the prize is share his post to your story and tag someone in the comments.

"It’s my birthday, so I’m giving away $50,000 to 5 followers! ($10,000 each!)," he wrote in the post. "All you have to do is share this to your story and tag someone in the comments! Also, if you don’t follow me I can’t dm you the money if you win. Winners will be picked in 72 hours, will show proof!" So, if you're wondering why everyone is posting him, that's the reason.

The post currently has more than 20 million comments, suggesting that whoever actually wins the cash prize is going to be quite lucky. This isn't the first time that MrBeast has done a giveaway. He has built his entire brand on these kinds of stunts, but this one is more straightforward than most of the things that he makes the subjects of his videos do.

MrBeast has become one of the most prominent influencers on the internet.

With more than 150 million subscribers, MrBeast has a massive, powerful audience that he entertains by getting them to compete in ridiculous challenges in exchange for cash prizes. He has given away everything from cars to cash to a private jet in the past. He even gave away hearing aids to deaf people who needed them.

The hearing aid video has led some people to accuse MrBeast of creating "inspiration porn," and it also gave MrBeast an unlikely ally in the form of Twitter owner Elon Musk. In response to a tweet about MrBeast's video, Elon wrote: "People definitely shouldn't be attacked for doing good. Is it really just a question of money to restore hearing?" Elon then added that he often struggles to find good causes that are actually worth donating money to.