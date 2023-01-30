MrBeast Is Being Called "Antichrist" on Twitter for Helping Blind People Regain Vision

When it comes to popular YouTubers, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) definitely makes the list. The longtime creator, who first started posting videos on his namesake channel in 2012, currently has more than 130 million subscribers. He's known for creating videos that feature elaborate stunts, pranks, and challenges. However, MrBeast is also known for using his platform and wealth to help others.

In his latest video, MrBeast helps blind people see for the first time. However, not all viewers felt this was a genuine philanthropic effort on his part. Here's why MrBeast is currently receiving backlash.

MrBeast is receiving backlash for helping blind people regain their vision in a new video.

On Jan. 29, 2023, MrBeast shared a video dubbed “1,000 Blind People See for the First Time.” The title says it all. In the video, MrBeast pays for 1,000 blind people of all ages to undergo an operation called phacoemulsification to help restore their vision. In phacoemulsification, a cataract (clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye), is vacuumed out and then replaced with a new artificial lens.

During the eight-minute video, viewers learned many of these patients' compelling stories and watched as they took off the bandages on their eyes post-surgery and saw their reactions. Emotions ran high. One man who had been blind for 62 years is so grateful for the procedure. Another man who lost his job because of his impaired vision was ecstatic to be able to work again. A teenager who had been blind since birth couldn't wait to drive for the first time. MrBeast's generosity changed their lives.

In addition to the surgery, some patients also received other prizes such as a Tesla, cash prizes up to $50,000, and more. MrBeast also made a $100,000 donation to the optical surgeon's practice where the surgeries took place. One thousand people between the U.S., Mexico, Namibia, Honduras, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, and Jamaica were able to see by the end of the video. "Thank you, MrBeast," exclaimed many happy faces as the video ended.

But not all viewers of the video were impressed with what MrBeast did. On Twitter, his act of charity began getting ripped apart, with some folks calling it a "gimmick."

this is worse than any gimmick mtv or tlc has ever pulled for a show. the juxtaposition of this video and the inaccessibility of this procedure purely due to cost is beyond depressing and showcases a fundamental flaw in our society https://t.co/fNBLrHF6XR — tahukan 🌊 (@tahukann) January 29, 2023

If Mr Beast TRULY wanted to do something good and TRULY cares about disabled people, he wouldn’t monetize their suffering and make them tap dance on video just so he can slap it up on YouTube.



I’m tired of having to perform gratitude for wealthy people, just to stay alive. https://t.co/HRJlGkZBzA — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) January 29, 2023

Others even went as far as to call MrBeast "the antichrist."

he is literally the antichrist. he's performing our society's equivalent of miracles through these excessive acts of faux generosity and is garnering everyone's undivided love and admiration in doing so. he will start subverting christs teachings next and preaching selfish action https://t.co/8s9BWZayDv — t a y l o x y n (@mkuItra2trappy) January 29, 2023

When Mr. Beast ends up being Satan then what pic.twitter.com/ll7GBBhLNW — Smiley (@UnproblematicMr) January 30, 2023

However, many of his supporters, as well as people who had just learned of him from the video, took to the platform to defend MrBeast, claiming that it's ludicrous for people to hate on him for his good deed.

I have no clue who Mr Beast is so seeing a bunch of ppl call him the literal antichrist for paying for 1000 surgeries is pretty weird lol — J💿DIE (@slug_luvr) January 30, 2023

Twitter hating on Mr Beast for literally paying for 1k people to see for the first time is crazy and I'll never understand it



Bro just became Jesus Christ and it's all "Oooh I just can't stand this fellow he's so evil!" pic.twitter.com/80Ota9ADtz — TheLoneDoge (@TheLoneDojyaaan) January 30, 2023

And some folks even started mocking those who scorned MrBeast — teasing that it was wrong of him not to help more blind people.

I find it incredibly distasteful that MrBeast didn’t cure 1001 peoples blindness. How selfish of him. — SMii7Y (@SMii7Y) January 29, 2023