Does the Hype House Still Exist in 2022 After Their Netflix Reality TV Show?

There are only six members of the Hype House who remain today. Thomas is obviously still there, and so is his girlfriend Mia Hayward. Mia's brother Jake Hayward has also chosen to stay, along with Jack Wright, Renata Ri. and Vinnie Hacker. Thomas mentioned in November that he’s interested in adding more social media influencers into the group and allowing them to move into the house at some point. As of now, there haven’t been any names released to the public.