Thomas Petrou and Mia Hayward From the Hype House Started Dating in 2020 — Where Are They Now?

Hype House also offers up a few details about the private life of its cast. In the trailer, Nikita Dragun describes the struggles of managing business and personal relationships as a social media star. What's more, the show offers a glimpse into Thomas's relationship with Mia.

Thomas and Mia started dating in 2020, making things Instagram official circa April 2020. Whether or not this is good news, Thomas and Mia are still going strong.