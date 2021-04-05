TikToker Alleges Chase Hudson Took Advantage of Them While on the Lights Out Tour

But now, another TikToker alleges they were assaulted by Chase while on the 2019 Lights Out tour .

Popular TikTok star Chase Hudson has not always been on the public's good side. Following his split from the platform's top creator, Charli D'Amelio, there were multiple allegations he had cheated on her while they were together. His response to the allegations was to expose most of his Hype House and Sway House friends for allegedly being unfaithful to their significant others.

Rivkah has a SoundCloud where they post their music, but they do not seem to be part of Chase's circle of close friends.

While Chase and many of his other friends from the Lights Out tour are well-known TikTokers, Rivkah Zigman — who uses the pronouns she and they — is not an influencer. At the moment, they have more than 24,000 followers on TikTok, and are not aligned with any of the popular TikTok collectives.

Rivkah alleges Chase took advantage of them while on the Lights Out tour.

In their TikToks, Rivkah alleged that they had been talking to Chase prior to the Lights Out tour date in Portland, Ore., where Rivkah was living at the time. Chase reportedly invited them to hang with his group of friends before the meet-and-greet the next day, at which point they allege Chase took advantage of them.

"I was just hanging out with him and the boys and then he went to his room, and he was in there for a while so I thought he wasn't OK," they said. "So I went to go check on him. And he did some stuff then that I wasn't OK with."

"I didn't say no because I was scared that he was going to tell all of his friends on the Lights Out tour that I was annoying or like, whatever. It's just the power dynamic, honestly," they said. "I tried to ignore what I was feeling the next day [at the meet-and-greet] because I wanted the boys to think I was cool or whatever, and I didn't want to 'darken the mood.'" Shortly after this, Rivkah said Chase blocked them on every platform without warning.

"He did something to me, he got what he wanted, and then he blocked me. He was someone that I went to for advice, and he came to me for advice, and I just feel really used," they said. Rivkah claims they made multiple attempts to reach out to Chase to talk about what happened, but he has refused to contact them. In a TikTok replying to a comment, Rivkah clarified they weren't looking to "cancel" Chase, only to have a conversation about what had happened.