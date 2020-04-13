With All the Drama Surrounding Chase Hudson, Is He off to Rehab?

While some are wondering where Charli fits into all of this, she’s remained pretty quiet. As for Chase, he spoke out on his Instagram story. According to Chase, he only has eyes for the TikTok queen.

He wrote "I love one girl and one girl only," he wrote on his stories. "That is the facts, the Hype House has been so amazing for all of us but there are so many problems other people cause for clout and their own benefit and I don't want any part of it anymore. Everyone who really knows me will know I really do love this one and only person. Always have and I always will. Nothing was fake or staged and even if it was trust me it turned real."