Daisy Keech Is Starting Clubhouse Beverly Hills After Leaving Hype House

It was later rumored that Daisy — who was one of four members of Hype House who actually lived in the home — was not given a voice when it came to the creative side of the collective. Daisy later moved out, and she cut ties with Hype House.

She wasn't the only one of the original members to leave, and it was speculated that she was leading the charge on a new TikTok group. Those rumors were confirmed when Daisy dropped a video on YouTube, during which she gave a tour of Clubhouse Beverly Hills.