Who's in Daisy Keech's New Clubhouse?

First things first, we have to tell you a little bit about the founder. Although Daisy's name has been in the news recently because of the legal drama with the Hype House, let's actually introduce you to Daisy herself. Daisy is a fitness influencer and model who was once a part of Jake Paul's Team 10. Since then, the 20-year-old has gained a considerable following online. She has 3.6 million Instagram followers, 1 million on YouTube, and 4.2 million on TikTok.

Oh, and she's pretty well known for her Keech Peach, aka her booty, which she boasts as "the first certified real booty" as she literally had a doctor on video confirm that her butt is not a result of plastic surgery.