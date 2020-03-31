TikTok Star Clapdaddie Accused of Preying on Underage Trans Men

Another online personality is being accused of acting inappropriately towards minors, specifically underage trans men. Multiple people have alleged that TikTok star Clapdaddie (whose real name is Colton) made unsolicited sexual advances in person or over the internet.

Fellow cosplayer Ava Leeigh was one of the first individuals to expose Clapdaddie’s alleged misconduct, telling her nearly 890K followers that the 22-year-old has a "clear history of fetishizing trans men" and "saying sexual things to them." Here’s a breakdown of the accusations against Clapdaddie and his response to the scandal.