James Charles Said He Was Queerbaited After His 'Bachelor' TikTok Video

While there's rarely a day that goes by in which James Charles is not embroiled in some drama, his latest online issue is quite serious. The makeup vlogger has grown to immense fame as a result of his YouTube videos and online presence, and he's been candid about wanting to find love. 

The 20-year-old posted a TikTok about finding love Bachelor style, and his fans were soon doing all that they could to help him find a suitable match from the responses.

His followers instantly gravitated toward one response, and what followed left James feeling upset. 

What is the James Charles TikTok Bachelor drama? Read on to find out how the beauty expert was using the app to try to find love, and how it ended up hurting him. 