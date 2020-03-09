James Charles Said He Was Queerbaited After His 'Bachelor' TikTok Video

While there's rarely a day that goes by in which James Charles is not embroiled in some drama, his latest online issue is quite serious. The makeup vlogger has grown to immense fame as a result of his YouTube videos and online presence, and he's been candid about wanting to find love.

The 20-year-old posted a TikTok about finding love Bachelor style, and his fans were soon doing all that they could to help him find a suitable match from the responses.