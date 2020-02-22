We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Twitter Went Into a Frenzy When Someone Said James Charles Should Be the First Gay Bachelor

By

I could never understand how people watch competition style reality TV shows like Big Brother, American Idol, Survivor, or The Bachelor. The shows are so similar, the drama so obviously heightened and staged in many instances and it feels like they always cast the same people more or less. You have your villains, your heartbreakers, your manipulators, your victims, etc.

Which is probably why, so many people are asking for a gay Bachelor — and for James Charles to helm it.

I have to admit, doing a season of The Bachelor with a bunch of dudes could persuade me to watch the show. Nothing's ever been done like that on a major TV network of that scale. Even if the premise of auditioning a bunch of attention-seeking folks for a "shot at true love" seems kind of inflammatory and utterly disrespectful to the idea of romance. Because really, who believes that these people honestly care about the person they're just using to win a competition?