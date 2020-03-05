We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's What Went Down With James Charles and Adam Ray

James Charles is, once again, in hot water thanks to a recent video. The beauty influencer shared a video of him doing an impression of Rosa, an original character created by TikTok star, Adam Martinez, better known as Adam Ray. Both Adam and his alter ego Rosa have a Latino accent, which James tried to reproduce in his video. Which didn't exactly end well.

James Charles posted an impression of one of Adam Ray's videos of Rosa.

For those of you who never met Rosa, here's a run down of the character. She's a loud, unapologetic, and rather foul-mouthed teenager. She rocks a completely unblended contour, highlighter that looks like a disco ball, fake nails that are usually falling off, and huge and improperly applied fake eyelashes. She only made her debut in Dec. 2019 and, with her, Adam has already racked up 2.8 million followers.